UFC Rankings Update: “Eagle” Soars On Pound-For-Pound List

The official UFC rankings have been updated after last weekend’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Obviously, the biggest impact was made by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ submitted former champion Conor McGregor via fourth-round neck crank (watch full highlights here) in his first title defense.

For his historic effort, Nurmagomedov rose eight full spots on the pound-for-pound list to No. 2. The undefeated wrestler only trails heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the top spot in the UFC as a result. McGregor fell the same six spots down to No. 8 at pound-for-pound. He also fell to No. 2 at lightweight. Tony Ferguson overtook him thanks to his thrilling TKO win over Anthony Pettis.

However, all of that could change pending the results of Khabib and McGregor’s complaints from NSAC. The fighters engaged in one of the most chaotic brawls in MMA history. It began when Khabib leaped into the crowd to assault McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently revealed what Danis did to set Nurmagomedov off.

Three of Khabib’s teammates assaulted McGregor and were arrested. They will not face charges, however, after McGregor declined to press them. But the NSAC was not so lenient on ‘The Eagle.’ They withheld his sizable $2,000,000 purse for the fight. It is possible he could be stripped of the belt as well. UFC President Dana White recently offered his thoughts on his champ’s upcoming punishment. Nurmagomedov’s official ranking could be changing soon as a result.

But for now, ‘The Eagle’ is flying high.

Check out the fully updated UFC rankings from UFC.com here.

Official UFC Rankings:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov +6

3 TJ Dillashaw

4 Max Holloway

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 Tyron Woodley

7 Demetrious Johnson

8 Conor McGregor -6

9 Stipe Miocic

9 Henry Cejudo +2

11 Cris Cyborg -1

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion : Henry Cejudo

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Jussier Formiga +3

3 Sergio Pettis -1

4 Joseph Benavidez -1

5 Ray Borg -1

6 Deiveson Figueiredo

7 John Moraga

8 Wilson Reis

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 Alexandre Pantoja

11 Brandon Moreno

12 Ben Nguyen

13 Tim Elliott

14 Matheus Nicolau

15 Ulka Sasaki

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Douglas Silva de Andrade

15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion : Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano

5 Chad Mendes

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Josh Emmett

8 Mirsad Bektic

10 Chan Sung Jung

11 Alexander Volkanovski

12 Ricardo Lamas

13 Darren Elkins

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov

15 Yair Rodriguez

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion : Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson +1

2 Conor McGregor -1

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Eddie Alvarez

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Al Iaquinta

10 Nate Diaz

11 Michael Chiesa

12 James Vick

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion : Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Gunnar Nelson

15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion : Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Paulo Costa

9 Israel Adesanya

10 Brad Tavares

11 Antonio Carlos Junior

12 Uriah Hall

13 Elias Theodorou

14 Krzysztof Jotko

15 Thiago Santos *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Jan Blachowicz

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jimi Manuwa

6 Dominick Reyes +6

7 Corey Anderson -1

8 Glover Teixeira

9 Ovince Saint Preux -2

10 Anthony Smith -1

11 Misha Cirkunov -1

12 Mauricio Rua -1

13 Nikita Krylov +1

14 Patrick Cummins -1

15 Tyson Pedro

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Mark Hunt

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Andrei Arlovski

14 Stefan Struve

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion : Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Tatiana Suarez

5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

6 Tecia Torres

7 Michelle Waterson +1

8 Carla Esparza -1

9 Felice Herrig

10 Cortney Casey

11 Nina Ansaroff

12 Alexa Grasso

13 Randa Markos

14 Angela Hill

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Nicco Montano

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Sijara Eubanks

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Roxanne Modafferi

8 Lauren Murphy

9 Jessica Eye

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Joanne Calderwood

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Jennifer Maia

15 Andrea Lee

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Aspen Ladd +2

7 Marion Reneau

9 Sara McMann -1

10 Yana Kunitskaya *NR

11 Bethe Correia -1

12 Irene Aldana -1

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Lina Lansberg -2

15 Tonya Evinger *NR