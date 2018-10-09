UFC Rankings Update: “Eagle” Soars On Pound-For-Pound List

The official UFC rankings have been updated after last weekend’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Obviously, the biggest impact was made by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ submitted former champion Conor McGregor via fourth-round neck crank (watch full highlights here) in his first title defense.
For his historic effort, Nurmagomedov rose eight full spots on the pound-for-pound list to No. 2. The undefeated wrestler only trails heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the top spot in the UFC as a result. McGregor fell the same six spots down to No. 8 at pound-for-pound. He also fell to No. 2 at lightweight. Tony Ferguson overtook him thanks to his thrilling TKO win over Anthony Pettis.
However, all of that could change pending the results of Khabib and McGregor’s complaints from NSAC. The fighters engaged in one of the most chaotic brawls in MMA history. It began when Khabib leaped into the crowd to assault McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently revealed what Danis did to set Nurmagomedov off.
Three of Khabib’s teammates assaulted McGregor and were arrested. They will not face charges, however, after McGregor declined to press them. But the NSAC was not so lenient on ‘The Eagle.’ They withheld his sizable $2,000,000 purse for the fight. It is possible he could be stripped of the belt as well. UFC President Dana White recently offered his thoughts on his champ’s upcoming punishment. Nurmagomedov’s official ranking could be changing soon as a result.
But for now, ‘The Eagle’ is flying high.
Check out the fully updated UFC rankings from UFC.com here.
Official UFC Rankings:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov +6
3 TJ Dillashaw
4 Max Holloway
5 Georges St-Pierre
6 Tyron Woodley
7 Demetrious Johnson
8 Conor McGregor -6
9 Stipe Miocic
9 Henry Cejudo +2
11 Cris Cyborg -1
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Tony Ferguson
14 Amanda Nunes
15 Rose Namajunas
FLYWEIGHT
Champion : Henry Cejudo
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Jussier Formiga +3
3 Sergio Pettis -1
4 Joseph Benavidez -1
5 Ray Borg -1
6 Deiveson Figueiredo
7 John Moraga
8 Wilson Reis
9 Dustin Ortiz
10 Alexandre Pantoja
11 Brandon Moreno
12 Ben Nguyen
13 Tim Elliott
14 Matheus Nicolau
15 Ulka Sasaki
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 John Dodson
9 Pedro Munhoz
10 Cody Stamann
11 Rob Font
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Douglas Silva de Andrade
15 Rani Yahya
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion : Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Renato Moicano
5 Chad Mendes
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Josh Emmett
8 Mirsad Bektic
10 Chan Sung Jung
11 Alexander Volkanovski
12 Ricardo Lamas
13 Darren Elkins
14 Zabit Magomedsharipov
15 Yair Rodriguez
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion : Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson +1
2 Conor McGregor -1
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Eddie Alvarez
5 Kevin Lee
6 Edson Barboza
7 Justin Gaethje
8 Anthony Pettis
9 Al Iaquinta
10 Nate Diaz
11 Michael Chiesa
12 James Vick
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Dan Hooker
15 Francisco Trinaldo
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion : Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)
2 Darren Till
3 Rafael Dos Anjos
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Robbie Lawler
6 Kamaru Usman
7 Demian Maia
8 Neil Magny
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Leon Edwards
12 Donald Cerrone
13 Alex Oliveira
14 Gunnar Nelson
15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion : Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Chris Weidman
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Jacare Souza
6 Derek Brunson
7 David Branch
8 Paulo Costa
9 Israel Adesanya
10 Brad Tavares
11 Antonio Carlos Junior
12 Uriah Hall
13 Elias Theodorou
14 Krzysztof Jotko
15 Thiago Santos *NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion : Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Jan Blachowicz
4 Ilir Latifi
5 Jimi Manuwa
6 Dominick Reyes +6
7 Corey Anderson -1
8 Glover Teixeira
9 Ovince Saint Preux -2
10 Anthony Smith -1
11 Misha Cirkunov -1
12 Mauricio Rua -1
13 Nikita Krylov +1
14 Patrick Cummins -1
15 Tyson Pedro
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion : Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Curtis Blaydes
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Aleksei Oleinik
9 Marcin Tybura
10 Mark Hunt
11 Tai Tuivasa
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov
13 Andrei Arlovski
14 Stefan Struve
15 Justin Willis
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion : Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Tatiana Suarez
5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
6 Tecia Torres
7 Michelle Waterson +1
8 Carla Esparza -1
9 Felice Herrig
10 Cortney Casey
11 Nina Ansaroff
12 Alexa Grasso
13 Randa Markos
14 Angela Hill
15 Mackenzie Dern
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Nicco Montano
3 Katlyn Chookagian
4 Sijara Eubanks
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Roxanne Modafferi
8 Lauren Murphy
9 Jessica Eye
10 Jessica-Rose Clark
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith
12 Joanne Calderwood
13 Mara Romero Borella
14 Jennifer Maia
15 Andrea Lee
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Ketlen Vieira
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Germaine de Randamie
6 Cat Zingano
7 Aspen Ladd +2
7 Marion Reneau
9 Sara McMann -1
10 Yana Kunitskaya *NR
11 Bethe Correia -1
12 Irene Aldana -1
13 Lucie Pudilova
14 Lina Lansberg -2
15 Tonya Evinger *NR