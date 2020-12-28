Home UFC News

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the world’s largest MMA promotion and LowKickMMA provides daily UFC news and exclusives.  Beginning in 1993 the UFC introduced organized and sanctioned MMA to the United States. The promotion set out with the goal of finding the ultimate fighting champion pitting all disciplines of martial arts against each other in a tournament-style with a champion crowned on the night.

Since then the UFC and its ruleset have evolved to what you see today. A rankings system where fighters compete climbing the rankings to attain a championship belt. With health and safety for their athletes being a number one priority, The UFC in 2015 partnered with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to independently monitor testing of its athletes.

Producing the largest stars in the MMA space such as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Nate Diaz and Jon Jones, The UFC continues to cement itself as the premier organization in the sport and as the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals What Disappointed Him Most About Conor McGregor At UFC 229

Jordan Ellis -
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed he was disappointed when his bitter rival Conor McGregor seemingly backed down from his trash talk during...
Garbrandt Aldo

Ali Abdelaziz Wants Jose Aldo Fight For Cody Garbrandt If Not A Flyweight Title...

Abhinav Kini -
If Cody Garbrandt doesn't get the next flyweight title shot, manager Ali Abdelaziz would like to see him fight Jose Aldo at bantamweight. Garbrandt was...
McGregor

Conor McGregor Tweets And Deletes Twitter Barbs With Ali Abdelaziz

Ross Markey -
Former two-weight world champion, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor remains entangled among a rivalry with undisputed lightweight best, Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov, and last night,...
Nik Lentz

Nik Lentz Explains How He Almost Lost An Eye After Arnold Allen Fight

Jordan Ellis -
Nik Lentz has detailed his tough 2020 that almost saw him lose one of his eyes after a tough fight against Arnold Allen in...
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley Added To UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

Jordan Ellis -
Joaquin Buckley will look to keep his momentum going in 2021 with a fight against Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Fight Island 7 on...
Submission

Submission Of The Year – LowKickMMA 2020 Awards

Jordan Ellis -
In the second LowKickMMA 2020 awards category, we look at the best submissions this year has had to offer. We’ve been blessed with slick...
Jake Paul

Jake Paul Shuts Down Amanda Nunes Fight: ‘No One Knows Who She Is’

Jordan Ellis -
Jake Paul has shut down talk of a potential fight between him and UFC dual weight champion Amanda Nunes. The YouTube star transitioned to boxing...
mma

MMA Fighters Celebrate Christmas 2020 On Social Media

Jordan Ellis -
After a tough 2020, MMA fighters like the rest of us are making the most of Christmas today and many of them are documenting...
Knockout

Knockout Of The Year – LowKickMMA 2020 Awards

Jordan Ellis -
MMA has survived a year that scored knockout blows on several other sports. The UFC along with their rivals have continued to churn our...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Expecting Third Child With Fiancee Dee Devlin

Jordan Ellis -
Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is having a very merry Christmas this year. The 32-year-old took to social media last night to...
