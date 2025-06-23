Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC matchup between Brandon Royval and Joshua Van is set for UFC 317 on June 28, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight is a major opportunity for both fighters, especially since it’s taking place during UFC International Fight Week and will be featured on the prelims of a stacked pay-per-view card.

Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van – Odds

The odds for the Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van fight at UFC 317 have seen significant movement since the matchup was first announced. When the fight was initially booked, Joshua Van opened as a considerable favorite, some books like social casino had him at -260 with Royval as a +220 underdog. This early line reflected Van’s momentum from his recent knockout win and his reputation as a rising star, but it also surprised many fans and analysts who considered Royval’s experience and recent big wins to be undervalued.

As betting action poured in and more information became available, especially the fact that Van was stepping in on short notice after just fighting at UFC 316, the odds quickly shifted. Within days, Royval became the slight favorite, with most major sportsbooks now listing him around -125 to -132, while Van sits as a narrow underdog at about +105 to +122. This means that if you bet $125 on Royval to win, you would profit $100 if he wins, while a $100 bet on Van would return $105 to $122 if he pulls off the upset.

In terms of method, many experts and betting sites suggest that Brandon Royval has a strong chance to win by submission, especially as the fight progresses into the later rounds. Royval is known for his grappling skills and has several submission wins on his UFC record. However, given both fighters’ aggressive styles, early fireworks and a finish by knockout or technical knockout are also possible, though less commonly predicted than a submission or decision. Some prop bets, like Van winning by decision, are being offered at higher odds (e.g., +175), indicating that the market expects a close, possibly back-and-forth contest.

The odds have moved from heavily favoring Van to slightly favoring Brandon Royval, reflecting both the betting public’s confidence in Royval’s experience and the potential impact of Van’s short-notice preparation.

This fight is a classic clash between an established, crafty veteran in Royval and a hungry, aggressive up-and-comer in Van. The winner will be in prime position for a title shot, while the loser will still be among the elite at 125 pounds. Expect fireworks, as both men are known for exciting, high-paced fights.

