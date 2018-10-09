Both Khabib & McGregor Face NSAC Complaints For UFC 229 Brawl

It was fully expected that Khabib Nurmagomedov would face a formal complaint for inciting an all-out brawl after the main event of last weekend’s UFC 229. It was not expected that his opponent Conor McGregor would face a complaint for the UFC 229 brawl as well.

That’s just the case according to a report from ESPN tonight. Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) chairman Anthony Marnell revealed they would be filing complaints against both Khabib and McGregor. Temporary suspensions are also incoming.

The situation will be up for a hearing in November:

“We will be filing against Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Marnell said. “Because we withheld one purse, we will have to move expeditiously to a complaint and hearing. “We have held 100 percent of one of the fighter’s money. Temporary suspensions will be out shortly, and we’re shooting for a final hearing date in November.”

Marnell said there were many dynamics in play here. He focused on Khabib’s teammate who jumped into the Octagon to strike McGregor three times:

“There are a lot of things here,” Marnell said. “There are a lot of charges that can be brought against a spectator who came over the barricade, through the commission section and into the Octagon to strike a fighter three times. For the record, I have a massive problem with that. That cannot happen.”

Charges Pending

Marnell claimed the NSAC knew who that man was. It may be the man who is boasting about slapping McGregor online. His next step was to speak with the attorney general to determine what charges could be brought against him:

“We’re taking a really hard look at that gentleman. We know exactly who he is and where he is. I have to let the attorney general determine — is that trespassing, disturbing the peace? That was a serious action and it deserves a serious consequence.”

Marnell then described Khabib’s potential punishment. He noted that the UFC champion would face both a fine and a suspension:

“Both. It’s always both. We could do one or the other, but at least in the chair’s mind, I think the commission will be entertaining a recommendation from the attorney general that will include both.”

Marnell closed by clarifying that the UFC 229 brawl was a very serious issue and putting it in perspective. This was not a brawl outside of the fight, but one at the actual fighting event. The melee is under the regulations of the commission as a result.

Marnell said the punishment has to fit the crime because of it: