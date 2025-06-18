Charles Oliveira Movie Officially in Development – Heart, Faith, and Never Giving Up

ByCraig Pekios
Mark Kerr isn’t the only former UFC champion getting a biopic.

According to a report from Variety, Eduardo Ferro’s 405 Films has acquired the life rights of Ultimate Fighting Championship star Charles Oliveira, with plans to develop a yet-to-be-titled feature film chronicling the fighter’s journey from the favelas to stardom inside the Octagon.

The biopic will reportedly trace Oliveira’s rise from life-threatening health issues in the impoverished Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in Guarujá, São Paulo, through his climb up the BJJ ranks and eventually becoming the UFC lightweight world titleholder.

“From the favelas of Guarujá to the bright lights of the Octagon, this has always been about heart, faith, and never giving up,” said Oliviera. “Eduardo and 405 Films are the right team to bring the story to life.”

Ferro added, “Charles’ story will be more than a movie — like his whole life, this will be a message to every kid out there who feels like the world forgot them: your time is coming. ‘The champion has a name’ — and now the world will know how it happened.”

The film will be shot in Las Vegas and Brazil.

Charles Oliveira faces Ilia Topuria for the vacant 155-pound title at UFC 317

Oliveira will look to kickstart a new chapter in his career on June 28 when he returns to the main event spotlight at UFC 317 during International Fight Week for a lightweight title clash with former featherweight king Ilia Topuria.

It will be his first time competing since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler in November.

Overall, ‘Do Bronx’ is 35-10 in his mixed martial arts career, with 23 of those victories coming inside the Octagon. Along the way, he’s earned noteworthy wins over the likes of Beneil Dariush, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Jim Miller, and Clay Guida.

