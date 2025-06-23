Dana White Invites Mark Zuckerberg & Tom Hardy to Roll in New UFC BJJ Showdown

Mark Zuckerberg & Tom Hardy competing in Jiu Jitsu? Dana White’s new UFC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu promotion isn’t just rolling out the mats for the usual suspects; it’s rolling out the red carpet for tech titans and Hollywood heavyweights too.

Mark Zuckerberg & Tom Hardy Set for Possible Roll at UFC BJJ

Dana White has extended an open invite to Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Hardy, and any other celebrity who’s brave enough to step on the mat. “Zuckerberg has competed in tournaments. Mario Lopez competes in tournaments. Tom Hardy competes in tournaments. So, this is a spot anybody could come and compete here in jujitsu,” White quipped, making it clear that when it comes to UFC BJJ, everyone is open for a roll.

The UFC president, now a Meta board member, confirmed that he often discusses fighting with Mark Zuckerberg and believes the Facebook founder could one day step onto the mat in UFC BJJ if he keeps up his training. “If Mark keeps training and competing and whatever, he could literally come here and fight in UFC BJJ, 100%,” White said.

While Mark Zuckerberg and Tom Hardy are unlikely to headline the inaugural UFC BJJ 1 event, their jiu-jitsu credentials are not to be dismissed. Zuckerberg, who began training during the pandemic, has rolled with elite UFC champions such as Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, and even placed respectably in a local 2023 tournament.

Hardy, the British actor known for roles in “Mad Max” and “Peaky Blinders,” is a longtime practitioner with a documented passion for the sport, having earned his blue belt and competed in several charity and amateur events. Both men, while not professional competitors, have demonstrated the dedication and skill that White’s new promotion hopes to spotlight.

“Tom Hardy, Mario Lopez, and many, many other actors that are really good jiu-jitsu guys that nobody knows about. That would be absolutely awesome!” White added, hinting at a future where celebrity and elite competition might collide in unexpected ways.

The inaugural event, UFC BJJ 1, will feature top-tier athletes such as Mikey Musumeci and Rerisson Gabriel, who will vie for the bantamweight title. The promotion is also launching a companion show, “UFC BJJ: Road to the Title,” on YouTube, with new episodes every Monday and fights kicking off on Wednesday. It can be watched on UFC Fight Pass.

As for the two men at the center of the buzz, Mark Zuckerberg is a white belt with notable training partners and competition experience, while Tom Hardy holds a blue belt and a reputation for rolling hard at his London gym. White’s message is clear: if you’ve got the chops, you’ve got a sho – celebrity or not. “This is a spot anybody could come and compete here in jujitsu.”