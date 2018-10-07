The main event of last night’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was an insane one. And not just for the stakes involved. It’s time to relive that win the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor full fight video highlights.

The fight itself was a great one. Khabib used his unmatched wrestling and grappling to smother McGregor. But the Irish former champ showed great takedown defense and rebounded well in the third. In the fourth, however, Khabib’s ground game was finally too much.

He submitted McGregor with a picturesque neck crank after taking his back. Of course, all-out chaos erupted afterward. Khabib started a scuffle when he jumped out of the Octagon and assaulted McGregor’s good friend Dillon Danis. UFC President Dana White was none too happy with the chaos. He revealed Khabib’s friends had been arrested before finding out that McGregor refused to press charges.

It’s an ongoing mess that is sure to have consequences far outside Khabib’s win in the Octagon.

Watch the highlights of Khabib’s biggest-ever win in the cage for now: