Jon Jones releases statement following UFC retirement: ‘The best is yet to come’

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has tonight released a statement on social media, addressing his shocking retirement from combat sports.

Jones, a former light heavyweight champion twice inside the Octagon, has relinquished his portion of the heavyweight crown with immediate effect, with interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall receiving promotion to undisputed champion status.

And as revealed tonight by CEO, Dana White in the moments following the culmination of the UFC Baku main event, Jones had phoned the promotion overnight to confirm his intentions to call time on his combat sports career.

Releasing an official statement on social media tonight, in the lenghty post, Jon Jones claimed the “best is yet to come” — as well as thanking fans for their support throughout his gold laden tenure in mixed martial arts.”

Jon Jones releases statement following UFC retirement

Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jon Jones’ statement on X read. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.

“Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person.

Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.



From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 22, 2025

“I want to thank the UFC, Dana, Hunter, Lorenzo, God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the fans who have stood by me through every chapter. Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation. To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage.

“As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.”

In his final Octagon walk, Jones would headline at Madison Square Garden for the first time, taking main event honors at UFC 309 back in November of last year.

And successfully defending his portion of the heavyweight title, Jon Jones landed an eventual third round knockout win over former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic in New York City.