‘I Can KO or Submit Oliveira’ Ilia Topuria’s Grappling Gambit: ‘I’m Better Than Oliveira on the Ground and I’ll Prove It in the First Round’

UFC star Ilia Topuria has spoken about his plans for this weekend’s UFC 317 main event against Charles Oliveira.

As we know, Ilia Topuria will attempt to become a two-weight world champion on Saturday night when he collides with Charles Oliveira. The two men have been tipped to square off for a while now, but not many would’ve imagined that it would be for the UFC lightweight championship. While Islam Makhachev has moved to welterweight, Topuria is ready to prove that he is worthy of being recognized as one of the best to ever do it.

Ilia Topuria has many, many different skills in his locker which makes him all the more dangerous, and while the same is true for Charles Oliveira, he’s had a lot of setbacks inside the cage, especially in the UFC. At this point, though, it’s hard to tell what’s going to happen, which is the best possible outcome for a pay-per-view main event during International Fight Week.

Ahead of fight night, Ilia Topuria spoke candidly about what he expects to happen when he comes face to face with ‘Do Bronx’.

Ilia Topuria is ready to prove himself at UFC 317

“I feel that I have the advantage in the grappling game also. I feel and I know that I’m better than him even in the ground game. We’ll see how the fight will go, because if I have to submit him, I have all the abilities to do that. I can knock him out, I can submit him—whatever. The only thing I know for sure is that I’m going to knock him out in the first round or submit him in the first round.”

Buckle up, folks, because ‘El Matador’ is coming to Las Vegas to do some damage – and the same is true for his opponent.