Nassourdine Imavov set to fight Caio Borralho in UFC Paris main event in September

Surging middleweight stars, Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho are set to battle it out later this year in the main event of UFC Paris, with the duo vying to emerge at the likely next contender for the divisional crown.

Imavov, who holds the number one rank at the middleweight limit, earned his slot atop the division with an impressive second round knockout win over former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC Fight Night Riyadh at the beginning of this year.

As for Brazilian star, Borralho, the current number six ranked contender — has so far enjoyed a stunning seven-fight winning spree since his move from the Contender Series back in 2021.

Last time out, Borralho turned in a main event unanimous decision win over former title challenger and common-foe, Jared Cannonier back in August of last year.

And as confirmed by UFC France this afternoon on social media, Nassourdine Imavov is set to take main event honors against Caio Borralho in September.

“Nassourdine Imavov answered Caio Borralho’s call, and it will be in the Main Event of the #UFCParis!” The account posted on X.

In the midst of an impressive four-fight winning run, prior to his knockout win over City Kickboxing star, Adesanya, Imavov had racked up a trio of consecutive victories over Roman Dolidze, the above-mentioned, Cannonier, and Brendan Allen.

17-1(1) as a professional, Contender Series product has so far racked up an impressive seven-fight winning spree since his move to the Octagon-proper.

Prior to last summer’s decision win over Cannonier, Fight Nerds staple, Borralho had landed a knockout over Paul Craig, to go with over notable successes against Abus Magomedov, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Makhmud Muradov, and Armen Petrosyan.