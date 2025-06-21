Is Bryce Mitchell Going Fishing with the MMA Guru? The Controversial UFC Athlete Answers

Bryce Mitchell and The MMA Guru will have some REEL fun together this summer.

When he’s not getting slept inside the Octagon or spouting crazy conspiracy theories on social media, ‘Thug Nasty’ is a full-time country boy, working on his farm, hunting, fishing, and running around Arkansas decked out in head-to-toe camouflage.

And if things go according to plan, he’ll have some company when The MMA Guru ventures to ‘The Natural State’ for a fishing expedition with Mitchell and the UFC star’s good buddy, Bob.

“It’s in the works. He said sometime in July, if we have the time, we’re going to make it happen,” Mitchell said in an interview with James Lynch. “But I’m really, really looking forward to meeting him. Yeah, yeah! Well, hopefully he comes out. He went to Washington to see Demetrious Johnson, so I think he’s a man of his word. I think something will link up here pretty soon. It’s pretty neat that all came together. Right? I’m excited about it! “And I’m calling my old buddy Bob, too. Bob’s the best fisherman that I know, that I hang out with. He catches the most out of anybody. I know he goes all the time, and he knows an old guy named Jerry—and they know all the spots. So, when Guru comes to town, I’m calling up Bob and I’m going to say, ‘Hey, Mr. Bob, can you put me on some slabs—some big crappie and bass, brim, I don’t care, just whatever is biting.’ And Bob will know where to go. So, we’re gonna put MMA Guru on some fish! There we go. Moral of this interview: trust Bob. Bob knows what’s up when it comes to fishing.”



Perhaps Mitchell will have an easier time catching fish than earning a win inside the Octagon these days.

Bryce Mitchell drops down to bantamweight

After a promising 6-0 start to his UFC career, Mitchell has gone 2-3 in his last five, including a pair of especially brutal losses against Josh Emmett and Jean Silva. Even worse, Mitchell’s fan base has largely abandoned him after he came to the defense of Adolf Hitler, calling the Nazi dictator a “good guy” and someone he would have gone fishing with.

Chances are, ‘Thug Nasty’ has permanently burned bridges with UFC fans and many within the promotion, but that won’t stop him from trying to get back into the win column next month.

Hitting a wall at featherweight, Mitchell is set to make the move down to 135 for a clash with Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26.