Dana White Reacts To NSAC Keeping Khabib’s Purse

Dana White has reacted to the NSAC keeping the fight purse of the UFC lightweight champion. This is due to the massive brawl that was started by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Obviously, this led to chaos breaking out that involved the UFC champ, Conor McGregor, and their respective camps.

What Is Known

The expectation is that the NSAC will have a hefty sanction for Khabib due to his actions after the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. It’s already known that his disclosed salary of $2,000,000 has already been withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. However, White doesn’t think that the NSAC has is right to take all of it.

He gave his reasoning behind his belief while doing a recent interview with TMZ Sports as he gave his own suggestions.

“They took his whole purse right now and they’re talking about keeping his purse – I do not think that that should happen,” White said (transcript via MMAjunkie). “You should not be able to keep his whole purse.”

Don’t Strip Him Of Title

Instead, White believes that they should only take $250,000 from him and that he gets to keep his title.

“I think they should take ($250,000) from him,” White said. “(He) absolutely keeps his title. And he’s going to get suspended, so maybe you give him a four to six months suspension.”

Different Situations

White doesn’t believe that this brawl and the bus attack that McGregor started back in April during UFC 223 fight week are the same situations.