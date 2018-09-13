UFC Rankings Update: Tyron Woodley Rises On Pound-For-Pound List

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the days following last weekend’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In the card’s headliner, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley submitted touted rising challenger Darren Till to become the longest-reigning current UFC champion. For his efforts, he earned a massive one spot rise on the pound-for-pound list, putting him behind Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.

McGregor has been out of action for almost two years and will return at October’s UFC 229. Holloway had a dominant 2017 but has since seen three high-profile fights fall apart in the first seven months of 2018 with his health now a major question. St-Pierre has fought once in the last nearly five years, most recently defeating a now-retired Michael Bisping before promptly vacating the title last November.

All are amazing fighters to be certain, but it’s also safe to ask if Woodley is getting his fair due as one of the most decorated and dominant champions of the current era. It’s also safe to ask if the UFC rankings are a legitimate picture of what’s really going on in the sport because of it.

But that’s a larger discussion for another time. In terms of other movement, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cybrog and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo moved up one spot each on the pound-for-pound list, pushing middleweight champ Robert Whittaker down two spots.

Two women’s divisions saw a ton of movement in the fallout of UFC 228. Surging strawweight Tatiana Suarez rose five spots to No. 4 for her dominant TKO win over former champion Carla Esparza, who fell two spots to No. 8. Jessica Andrade held firm at No. 2 following her KO of Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who fell one spot to No. 5.

At flyweight, a mess was incited when former champion Nicco Montano was hospitalized before the UFC 228 weigh-ins. The promotion stripped her of the title and her scheduled opponent Valentina Shevchenko became the No. 1-ranked fighter at 125 pounds. Montano fell two spots to No. 2, Sijara Eubanks did the same to No. 4, and the rest of the Top 15 slid as a result.

Check out the fully updated rankings via UFC.com here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Conor McGregor

3 TJ Dillashaw

4 Max Holloway

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 Tyron Woodley +1

7 Demetrious Johnson -1

8 Khabib Nurmagomedov

9 Stipe Miocic

10 Cris Cyborg +1

11 Henry Cejudo +1

12 Robert Whittaker -2

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Deiveson Figueiredo

7 John Moraga

8 Wilson Reis

9 Dustin Ortiz +1

10 Alexandre Pantoja -1

11 Brandon Moreno

12 Ben Nguyen

13 Tim Elliott

14 Matheus Nicolau

15 Ulka Sasaki

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling +1

8 John Dodson -1

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Douglas Silva de Andrade

15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano

5 Chad Mendes

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Josh Emmett

8 Mirsad Bektic +1

10 Chan Sung Jung

11 Alexander Volkanovski

12 Ricardo Lamas

13 Darren Elkins

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1

15 Yair Rodriguez -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Eddie Alvarez

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Al Iaquinta

10 Nate Diaz

11 Michael Chiesa

12 James Vick

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker

15 Islam Makhachev

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Curtis Millender

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion : Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Paulo Costa

9 Israel Adesanya

10 Brad Tavares

11 Antonio Carlos Junior

12 Thiago Santos

13 Uriah Hall

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Krzysztof Jotko

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Ilir Latifi

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Jimi Manuwa

6 Corey Anderson

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Glover Teixeira

9 Anthony Smith

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Mauricio Rua

12 Dominick Reyes

13 Patrick Cummins

14 Tyson Pedro

15 Sam Alvey

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Mark Hunt

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Tai Tuivasa

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Stefan Struve

14 Shamil Abdurakhimov

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Tatiana Suarez +5

5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz -1

6 Tecia Torres -1

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Carla Esparza -2

9 Felice Herrig -1

10 Cortney Casey

11 Nina Ansaroff

12 Alexa Grasso

13 Randa Markos

14 Angela Hill

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Nicco Montano -2

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Sijara Eubanks -2

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

6 Roxanne Modafferi -2

8 Lauren Murphy -1

9 Jessica Eye -1

10 Jessica-Rose Clark -1

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith -1

12 Joanne Calderwood -1

13 Mara Romero Borella -1

14 Andrea Lee -1

15 Jennifer Maia

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Irene Aldana +1

12 Lina Lansberg -1

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Gina Mazany