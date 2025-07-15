Sebastian Fundora on Sharing a Card With “Icon” Manny Pacquiao “Not Even Worried About” WBO Stripping Him

Sebastian Fundora is the WBC world super welterweight champion and is entering the ring for a massive moment this weekend with seemingly little worries as it relates to one of his other world titles being recently stripped from him. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Fundora touched on several subjects ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Tim Tszyu that will serve as the co-main event on this July 19th boxing extravaganza.

Manny Pacquiao

Headlining the card will be reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios defending his crown against boxing’s only eight division world champion and a man who is looking to break his own record for the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history, Manny Pacquiao. When speaking to how Pacquiao has served as an inspiration for his own combative career and if this is a cool moment for him to be sharing a card with Pac Man, Fundora said,

“Of course. I think Pacquiao is an icon in this sport. So sharing a card with him will be; I’m doing the right things. I’m doing all the right things. This fight is a mega fight, Pacquiao’s a mega fight, this is a mega card. July 19th is just gonna be a grand day for boxing.”

Sebastian Fundora addresses WBO stripping him of the junior middleweight crown

Sebastian Fundora is poised for a huge moment here in the boxing world and seems level headed about what is within his control versus getting caught up in being worried about matters that are outside of that scope. To that point, when offering up his thoughts on being stripped of the WBO junior middleweight title somewhat recently, Fundora stated,