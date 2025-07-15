‘Tried to Sucker Punch Me’ – Marvin Vettori Ready to Earn a Knockout at UFC 318: ‘I Don’t Like the Guy’

Marvin Vettori does not like Brendan Allen.

Originally, ‘The Italian Dream’ was scheduled to square off with Allen in April 2024 before being forced to withdraw due to an injury. Later that year, the two crossed paths in Florida following a PFL event and engaged in an all-out brawl. According to reports, Vettori instigated the scuffle by taking a swing at fellow fighter George Tokkos.

UFC lightweight veteran Michael Johnson intervened and separated everybody, but not before Allen landed a couple of shots on Vettori, which appeared to drop the Italian onto a roulette table.



Now, the two will finally have the opportunity to settle things on MMA’s biggest stage when they step inside the Octagon at UFC 318 this Saturday night in New Orleans.

Still seething from their encounter, Vettori vowed to make a highlight out of Allen in ‘The Big Easy.’

“If I say something, I’m going to do it,” Vettori said on the first episode of UFC 318 Embedded. “And he was running his mouth, and he got caught that time. And then I thought that nothing was going to happen because there was like 10 people in between. And the moment I turned my face, they just let him go, and he tries to sucker punch me. Doesn’t even get it. “I don’t like the guy. So, I’m going to knock him out.”

Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen looking for a return to the win column in NOLA

Vettori will look to snap a two-fight losing skid after coming up short against Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze.

Similarly, ‘All In’ is seeking a bounce-back victory of his own following a pair of decision defeats to Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez.