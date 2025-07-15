UFC’s Brendan Allen Doesn’t Care About Marvin Vettori’s Feelings: ‘He’s Delusional’

Brendan Allen doesn’t give a sh*t how Marvin Vettori feels about him.

After a chance encounter at a PFL event resulted in a full-fledged brawl between the two last year, Allen and Vettori will step inside the Octagon this Saturday night at UFC 318 in New Orleans.

In the time since getting “sucker punched” by ‘All In’ on a casino floor, Vettori has had plenty to say about the 11th-ranked middleweight contender. But Allen isn’t particularly concerned with any of the Italian’s trash-talk. He’s only focused on one thing: getting a highlight-reel finish and quieting the one-time title challenger once and for all.

“He doesn’t like me,” Allen told TMZ Sports. “I don’t like him. So, uh, yeah, I look for it to be, you know, if it’s a finish, a late finish. I don’t like him because he’s delusional.”

Is Marvin Vettori returning too soon after suffering a devastating loss? That’s for the ‘Dream’ to decide

In April, Vettori lost his brother, Patrick Vettori, in a tragic house fire in Mezzocorona, Italy. Some have suggested that the Italian may be coming back to work too soon after suffering such a loss.

“Hey man, that’s on him to answer,” Allen said. “I don’t know. I’ve had my own problems in my own life with my own family. So, um, that one’s on him. That’s on him.”

Both fighters head to ‘The Big Easy’ looking to climb back into the win column after coming up short in their last two outings. ‘The Italian Dream’ fell to Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze in back-to-back bouts while Allen suffered setbacks against Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez.

Originally, they were scheduled to fight last year, but Vettori was forced to bow out due to an injury. That paved the way for their intense encounter in Hollywood, Florida. A year later, they’ll finally do battle on MMA’s biggest stage.