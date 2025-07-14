Yoel Romero Reveals the Gift Conor McGregor Gave Him, But He Refuses to Use It

Yoel Romero received a special gift from Conor McGregor, but he refuses to use it.

After establishing himself as one of MMA’s premier knockout kings, ‘Soldier of God’ is ready for the next chapter of his combat sports career, signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. McGregor announced the news of Romero’s bare-knuckle boxing debut during a Champions Summit press event in Hollywood, Florida earlier this month.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Romero revealed that he received a special cigar from the Irishman, though the former UFC and Bellator title challenger has no intention of actually smoking it.

“He give me—he give me this one. No, I not smoke it,” Romero said. “But I put it in my house because I don’t smoke. I no smoke. I no smoke nor drink alcohol. But this is for me for forever because I want to remember Conor. “For me it’s a very honor, you know, because him and me is not—we have a good relationship, very good relationship. We stay in the same show in UFC for four time, four time… And when I go to the Irish land, he taking me everything and say you everything what you need, I give you.”

Yoel Romero checks another promotion off his list

As a mixed martial artist, Romero is 16-7 with 13 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

After a seven-year stint under the UFC banner, followed by two years of competing in Bellator, ‘Soldier of God’ made two appearances for Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship, finishing Duane Crespo and Ras Hylton in back-to-back outings.

No date or opponent has been announced for Romero’s BKFC debut.