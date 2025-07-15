UFC Legend Can’t Stop Staring at Conor McGregor’s P*nis “I’ve stared at this d*ck for the last two hours.”

UFC legend Chael Sonnen jumped to Conor McGregor’s defense, pants very much down, after American rapper Azealia Banks took to social media, alleging the Irishman sent her a batch of unsolicited NSFW photos. The screenshots included a text exchange and a photo of McGregor allegedly lifting weights in a very unconventional way. The timeline took one look and, naturally, lost its collective mind.

Conor McGregor’s P*nis and Chael Sonnen

Cue Chael Sonnen, always happy to grab the mic – especially when there’s scandal wafting in the air. Rather than clutching his pearls, the former UFC bad boy found himself, well, unable to look away. On his YouTube channel, Sonnen delivered the quote of the week: “I can’t stop staring at Conor McGregor’s d*ck. I can’t stop. I’ve stared at this d*ck for the last two hours.”

But Sonnen’s interest wasn’t just voyeuristic. As the pixels were dissected frame by frame, he wondered aloud – was the infamous photo even real? “I’m inclined to defend him,” Sonnen said, suggesting the images might have been products of a digital prank. “There’s nothing in that photo that makes sense.

Now, things happen in the world all the time that don’t make sense. But, I’m just sharing with you [that] there is nothing and there was nobody in that photo that made a lot of sense.” On a roll, he pressed further, pointing out the oddness in McGregor’s eyes in a second video: “It just looked like potential AI. And I keep getting this sent to me, and I keep asking, ‘Hey, is that AI?’”

If McGregor’s silence is telling, Sonnen’s support is all megaphone. Not that Sonnen has always given Conor McGregor a free pass. When videos of the Irishman partying at a club in Ibiza made the rounds, Sonnen was, as always, there with a pointed take. “It’s very hard for me, though, to break down this video and not give Conor a hard time for being out at a night club. I just think that’s a weird thing to do,” Sonnen said.

See Conor McGregor’s NSFW uncensored Pics To Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks has shared the uncensored NSFW Nude images of Conor McGregor on her social media here.