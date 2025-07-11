Pride and BKFC Commentator on Possible Fedor Emelianenko Bare-Knuckle Signing

Fedor Emelianenko was teased as a potential signing earlier this year by BKFC’s partial owner Conor McGregor, and one of the commentators of the bare-knuckle fighting federation has commented on the discourse around this. On a recent episode of Bowks Talking Bouts, Sean Wheelock was asked about how well Fedor Emelianenko would fare in a weight category that is helmed by current BKFC champion Ben Rothwell and Andrei Arlovski, who recently had a promising debut in gloveless combat at BKFC Texas last month.

When asked what he thinks the aptitude that ‘The Last Emperor’ would have for bare-knuckle if Fedor Emelianenko decided to throw down in the BKFC ring, Wheelock said,

“I know Fedor a little bit and how I got a chance to know Fedor was actually in M-1 [Global]. Because after Pride then Jerry Millen took me to M-1. I never quite knew if Fedor was an owner, an investor, a sponsor. I don’t know what he was. But he was always there and he would just hang around like a regular guy when he was the best fighter pound for pound on the planet [laughs]. He’s a lovely guy and I’ve commentated him. I got to know hom a little bit. I’m not going to say hey, we’re best friends but I know him a little bit.” “I’m close with people who have a direct influence on his career. So I think that Fedor would probably be open to an opportunity if the money was right. But beyond that, I don’t know. For me, he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time… It’s tough. Eras change. Could Fedor in 2025 do what he did? Probably not because he’d probably be fighting at 205 or even 185. But forgetting what he could do now, if you look at the era, the wins he had, the quality of opponents, the frequency of fights, to me, he’s the greatest heavyweight in the history of MMA.”

Fedor Emelianenko’s accolades and why BKFC could be a good fit

Expounding upon the highs and lows of Fedor Emelianenko’s MMA run and why the framework of bare-knuckle could suit the former Pride champion well at this juncture, Wheelock continued,