Steve Garcia Breaks into Featherweight Rankings with Brilliant Performance Against Calvin Kattar – UFC Nashville Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Steve Garcia established himself as a legitimate contender in the featherweight division, delivering a dominant performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville.

Garcia’s steady pace presented a big problem for Kattar, who struggled to land offense throughout the contest. Garcia really started to pull away in the second stanza, busting up his opponent’s nose with a stiff jab and outstriking Kattar by a sizeable margin.

Just over a minute into the third, Garcia blasted Kattar with a left that sent ‘The Boston Finisher’ falling awkwardly against the fence.

Kattar survived the ensuing onslaught and attempted to fight his way back into the bout, but in the end, Garcia’s constant pressure proved to be too much for the five-time Fight of the Night winner.

Official Result: Steve Garcia def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia at UFC Nashville:

