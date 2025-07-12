Stephen Thompson Suffers Horrific Shin Injury in Split Decision Loss to Gabriel Bonfim – UFC Nashville Highlights

Gabriel Bonfim broke into the welterweight rankings with a close split decision win over Stephen Thompson in the UFC Nashville co-main event.

After a relatively slow start that saw the two fighters trade calf kicks, Bonfim finally decided to shoot in for the first takedown of the fight near the halfway point of the opening round.

Though he managed to get Thompson down momentarily, ‘Wonderboy’ popped right back up and quickly separated, bringing an end to an incredibly close first five minutes.

Things started similarly in the second, though Bonfim didn’t wait nearly as long for a takedown, shooting in near the 50-second mark of the stanza. Thompson continued to fight his way back, prompting Bonfim to go back to the calf kicks. At one point, ‘Wonderboy’ checked a leg kick that ended up busting his shin open.

Undeterred, Thompson unleashed a high kick that caught Bonfim clean and had the Brazilian on wobbly legs. Thompson swarmed in, looking for the kill shot, but Bonfim shot in for a desperation takedown and held on for dear life until the second round came to a close.

The third was another close affair, with the biggest moment coming via another high kick from Thompson that Bonfim ate with ease.

However, it was Bonfim’s grappling game and control in the clinch during the third that appeared to make the difference on the scorecards.

Official Result: Gabriel Bonfim def. Stephen Thompson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

