Paulo Costa is Trying to Rebuild His Reputation In UFC 318 Fight “I want to erase my last fight”

UFC star Paulo Costa wants to erase the memories of his last defeat to Sean Strickland as he prepares to battle Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 on Saturday night.

This weekend, we’ll see the return of Paulo Costa. As we know, he isn’t the most consistent of fighters, and that much is an understatement. At this point in his career, he’ll know better than anyone that he’s running out of time to make a legitimate run for the title – and that if he wants to do so, he needs to start stringing wins together sooner rather than later.

Paulo Costa was once considered to be the future of the middleweight division but for whatever reason, his career hasn’t quite panned out how many had hoped or expected. He’s certainly been involved in some big fights with some big names, but there always seems to be another hurdle waiting around the next corner.

As he prepares to collide with Roman Kopylov, Paulo Costa spoke candidly in a recent interview about what he hopes to achieve in the fight.

Paulo Costa discusses rebuilding his reputation

“I don’t think people forgot me, but I came from two losses and not good performance in the last one against Strickland. … I want to erase that last fight for this new one Saturday. If I bring a great performance on Saturday, everything is going to change.”

Costa will hopefully be able to put on a real show for the fans because at the bare minimum, we know he has the power necessary to cause problems for even the top middleweights on the planet.

Kopylov isn’t going to lie down and take a beating and if anything, you could argue he’s the favorite here – but Paulo is ready to prove that he can still mix it up with the top guys.