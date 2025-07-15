Dana White teases big news regarding UFC TV rights deal

UFC boss Dana White has teased a major new TV rights deal for the Ultimate Fighting Championship as fans wait to see who they sign with.

We all know that Dana White loves making money – and he loves succeeding in the combat sports space. Over the course of the last few decades, he has been instrumental in helping the UFC to become the global success story that it is. Now, after years of working alongside ESPN, there are questions regarding who the company’s next TV deal will be with.

One of the big candidates is Netflix, which makes a lot of sense given that TKO’s other major brand WWE is under the Netflix umbrella. For Dana White, it’ll likely come down to what can help the sport grow, and what is going to lead to the greatest financial gain for the UFC.

In a recent interview, Dana White spoke about their next deal, but didn’t give too much away.

Dana White discusses TV rights deal

“The world’s going to change a lot in the next year with our rights deals,” White told the Full Send podcast. “Depending on where we end up, but more than likely, we’re going to end up with a platform that is way more global than we are now.”

“There’s nothing. I don’t have anything right now,” White said about the new broadcast rights deal. “We’re in the middle of talks. We’ll see how it plays out. Literally have zero info on that right now.”

“Every year that we’ve done a deal — if you think about it, Spike TV we started,” White said. “From there, we went to Fox. From there, we went to ESPN. We’ve leveled up every single time and it made the sport bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting