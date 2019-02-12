UFC Rankings Update: Adesanya Knocks Weidman Out Of Top Five

Israel Adesanya continues to climb the UFC’s middleweight rankings.

“The Last Stylebender” picked up the biggest win of his career this past weekend (Sat. February 9, 2019). He defeated former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. The two dynamic strikers headlined the UFC 234 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Melbourne, Australia.

With the victory, Adesanya is now the No. 5-ranked middleweight in the UFC. He changed spots with former champ Chris Weidman, who fell to No. 6 as a result of “Stylebender’s” win. It’s believed the Nigerian-born combatant could challenge for the middleweight title in his next fight. But the curious situation of injured champion Robert Whittaker has to play out first.

In terms of other ranking movement , UFC 234 featured precious few other bouts with actual ranking implications. Rising women’s flyweight competitor Montana De La Rose rose three spots to No. 11 for her win over unranked Nadia Kassem. Ricky Simon made his debut on the bantamweight ranks at No. 14.

Check out the updated UFC fighter rankings after this weekend’s PPV from Australia via UFC.com:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Max Holloway

5 Henry Cejudo

6 Tyron Woodley

7 Amanda Nunes

8 Georges St-Pierre

9 TJ Dillashaw

10 Conor McGregor

11 Stipe Miocic

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Rose Namajunas

15 Cris Cyborg

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Joseph Benavidez

3 Ray Borg

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 Wilson Reis +2

6 Alexandre Pantoja

7 Alex Perez +1

8 Tim Elliott +1

9 Rogerio Bontorin +1

10 Magomed Bibulatov +1

11 Eric Shelton +2

12 Ryan Benoit

13 TJ Dillashaw +1

14 Kai Kara-France *NR

15 Matt Schnell

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Marlon Moraes

2 Cody Garbrandt

3 Dominick Cruz

4 Raphael Assuncao

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 Pedro Munhoz

9 John Dodson

10 Rob Font

11 Cody Stamann

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Ricky Simon *NR

15 Petr Yan -1

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Brian Ortega

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Alexander Volkanovski

5 Renato Moicano

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Mirsad Bektic

9 Josh Emmett

10 Ricardo Lamas

11 Yair Rodriguez

12 Chan Sung Jung

13 Zabit Magomedsharipov

14 Darren Elkins

15 Calvin Kattar

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Al Iaquinta

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Donald Cerrone

10 James Vick

11 Gregor Gillespie

12 Nate Diaz

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Charles Oliveira

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington

2 Kamaru Usman

3 Darren Till

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Rafael Dos Anjos

6 Robbie Lawler

7 Santiago Ponzinibbio

8 Demian Maia

9 Leon Edwards

10 Jorge Masvidal

11 Neil Magny

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

14 Geoff Neal

15 Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Israel Adesanya +1

6 Chris Weidman -1

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Brad Tavares

11 David Branch

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

13 Uriah Hall

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Anthony Smith

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Volkan Oezdemir

6 Corey Anderson

6 Thiago Santos

8 Dominick Reyes

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Jimi Manuwa

11 Glover Teixeira

12 Ovince Saint Preux

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Misha Cirkunov

15 Johnny Walker

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Francis Ngannou

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Justin Willis

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Walt Harris

14 Andrei Arlovski

15 Stefan Struve

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Jessica Andrade

2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

3 Nina Ansaroff

3 Tatiana Suarez

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

7 Tecia Torres

8 Michelle Waterson

9 Carla Esparza

10 Felice Herrig

11 Cortney Casey

12 Cynthia Calvillo

13 Alexa Grasso

14 Randa Markos

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Joanne Calderwood

8 Roxanne Modafferi

9 Lauren Murphy

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Montana De La Rosa +3

12 Ashlee Evans-Smith

13 Mara Romero Borella -2

14 Andrea Lee -1

15 Paige VanZant -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Holly Holm

3 Ketlen Vieira

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Cat Zingano

6 Marion Reneau

7 Aspen Ladd

8 Sara McMann

9 Yana Kunitskaya

10 Irene Aldana

11 Tonya Evinger

12 Bethe Correia

13 Lina Lansberg

14 Lucie Pudilova

15 Talita Bernardo