UFC Rankings Update: Adesanya Knocks Weidman Out Of Top Five

Israel Adesanya continues to climb the UFC’s middleweight rankings.
“The Last Stylebender” picked up the biggest win of his career this past weekend (Sat. February 9, 2019). He defeated former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. The two dynamic strikers headlined the UFC 234 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Melbourne, Australia.
With the victory, Adesanya is now the No. 5-ranked middleweight in the UFC. He changed spots with former champ Chris Weidman, who fell to No. 6 as a result of “Stylebender’s” win. It’s believed the Nigerian-born combatant could challenge for the middleweight title in his next fight. But the curious situation of injured champion Robert Whittaker has to play out first.
Check out the updated UFC fighter rankings after this weekend’s PPV from Australia via UFC.com:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Jon Jones
3 Khabib Nurmagomedov
4 Max Holloway
5 Henry Cejudo
6 Tyron Woodley
7 Amanda Nunes
8 Georges St-Pierre
9 TJ Dillashaw
10 Conor McGregor
11 Stipe Miocic
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Tony Ferguson
14 Rose Namajunas
15 Cris Cyborg
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga
2 Joseph Benavidez
3 Ray Borg
4 Deiveson Figueiredo
5 Wilson Reis +2
6 Alexandre Pantoja
7 Alex Perez +1
8 Tim Elliott +1
9 Rogerio Bontorin +1
10 Magomed Bibulatov +1
11 Eric Shelton +2
12 Ryan Benoit
13 TJ Dillashaw +1
14 Kai Kara-France *NR
15 Matt Schnell
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Marlon Moraes
2 Cody Garbrandt
3 Dominick Cruz
4 Raphael Assuncao
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 Pedro Munhoz
9 John Dodson
10 Rob Font
11 Cody Stamann
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Ricky Simon *NR
15 Petr Yan -1
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Brian Ortega
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Alexander Volkanovski
5 Renato Moicano
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Mirsad Bektic
9 Josh Emmett
10 Ricardo Lamas
11 Yair Rodriguez
12 Chan Sung Jung
13 Zabit Magomedsharipov
14 Darren Elkins
15 Calvin Kattar
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Al Iaquinta
5 Kevin Lee
6 Edson Barboza
7 Justin Gaethje
8 Anthony Pettis
9 Donald Cerrone
10 James Vick
11 Gregor Gillespie
12 Nate Diaz
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Charles Oliveira
15 Francisco Trinaldo
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington
2 Kamaru Usman
3 Darren Till
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Rafael Dos Anjos
6 Robbie Lawler
7 Santiago Ponzinibbio
8 Demian Maia
9 Leon Edwards
10 Jorge Masvidal
11 Neil Magny
12 Gunnar Nelson
13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
14 Geoff Neal
15 Alex Oliveira
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Jacare Souza
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Israel Adesanya +1
6 Chris Weidman -1
7 Paulo Costa
8 Derek Brunson
9 Jared Cannonier
10 Brad Tavares
11 David Branch
12 Antonio Carlos Junior
13 Uriah Hall
14 Elias Theodorou
15 Anderson Silva
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Alexander Gustafsson
3 Anthony Smith
4 Jan Blachowicz
5 Volkan Oezdemir
6 Corey Anderson
6 Thiago Santos
8 Dominick Reyes
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Jimi Manuwa
11 Glover Teixeira
12 Ovince Saint Preux
13 Mauricio Rua
14 Misha Cirkunov
15 Johnny Walker
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Francis Ngannou
4 Curtis Blaydes
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Aleksei Oleinik
9 Marcin Tybura
10 Justin Willis
11 Tai Tuivasa
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov
13 Walt Harris
14 Andrei Arlovski
15 Stefan Struve
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Jessica Andrade
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
3 Nina Ansaroff
3 Tatiana Suarez
5 Claudia Gadelha
6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
7 Tecia Torres
8 Michelle Waterson
9 Carla Esparza
10 Felice Herrig
11 Cortney Casey
12 Cynthia Calvillo
13 Alexa Grasso
14 Randa Markos
15 Mackenzie Dern
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye
2 Sijara Eubanks
3 Katlyn Chookagian
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Joanne Calderwood
8 Roxanne Modafferi
9 Lauren Murphy
10 Jessica-Rose Clark
11 Montana De La Rosa +3
12 Ashlee Evans-Smith
13 Mara Romero Borella -2
14 Andrea Lee -1
15 Paige VanZant -1
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie
2 Holly Holm
3 Ketlen Vieira
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Cat Zingano
6 Marion Reneau
7 Aspen Ladd
8 Sara McMann
9 Yana Kunitskaya
10 Irene Aldana
11 Tonya Evinger
12 Bethe Correia
13 Lina Lansberg
14 Lucie Pudilova
15 Talita Bernardo