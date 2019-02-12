UFC Rankings Update: Adesanya Knocks Weidman Out Of Top Five

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Israel Adesanya continues to climb the UFC’s middleweight rankings.

“The Last Stylebender” picked up the biggest win of his career this past weekend (Sat. February 9, 2019). He defeated former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. The two dynamic strikers headlined the UFC 234 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Melbourne, Australia.

With the victory, Adesanya is now the No. 5-ranked middleweight in the UFC. He changed spots with former champ Chris Weidman, who fell to No. 6 as a result of “Stylebender’s” win. It’s believed the Nigerian-born combatant could challenge for the middleweight title in his next fight. But the curious situation of injured champion Robert Whittaker has to play out first.

In terms of other ranking movement, UFC 234 featured precious few other bouts with actual ranking implications. Rising women’s flyweight competitor Montana De La Rose rose three spots to No. 11 for her win over unranked Nadia Kassem. Ricky Simon made his debut on the bantamweight ranks at No. 14.

Check out the updated UFC fighter rankings after this weekend’s PPV from Australia via UFC.com:

POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier 
2 Jon Jones 
3 Khabib Nurmagomedov 
4 Max Holloway 
5 Henry Cejudo 
6 Tyron Woodley 
7 Amanda Nunes 
8 Georges St-Pierre 
9 TJ Dillashaw 
10 Conor McGregor 
11 Stipe Miocic 
12 Robert Whittaker 
13 Tony Ferguson 
14 Rose Namajunas 
15 Cris Cyborg

FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga 
2 Joseph Benavidez 
3 Ray Borg 
4 Deiveson Figueiredo 
5 Wilson Reis +2
6 Alexandre Pantoja 
7 Alex Perez +1
8 Tim Elliott +1
9 Rogerio Bontorin +1
10 Magomed Bibulatov +1
11 Eric Shelton +2
12 Ryan Benoit 
13 TJ Dillashaw +1
14 Kai Kara-France *NR
15 Matt Schnell

BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Marlon Moraes 
2 Cody Garbrandt 
3 Dominick Cruz 
4 Raphael Assuncao 
5 Jimmie Rivera 
6 John Lineker 
7 Aljamain Sterling 
8 Pedro Munhoz 
9 John Dodson 
10 Rob Font 
11 Cody Stamann 
12 Alejandro Perez 
13 Thomas Almeida 
14 Ricky Simon *NR
15 Petr Yan -1

FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo 
2 Brian Ortega 
3 Frankie Edgar 
4 Alexander Volkanovski 
5 Renato Moicano 
6 Jeremy Stephens 
7 Cub Swanson 
8 Mirsad Bektic 
9 Josh Emmett 
10 Ricardo Lamas 
11 Yair Rodriguez 
12 Chan Sung Jung 
13 Zabit Magomedsharipov 
14 Darren Elkins 
15 Calvin Kattar

LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson 
2 Conor McGregor 
3 Dustin Poirier 
4 Al Iaquinta 
5 Kevin Lee 
6 Edson Barboza 
7 Justin Gaethje 
8 Anthony Pettis 
9 Donald Cerrone 
10 James Vick 
11 Gregor Gillespie 
12 Nate Diaz 
13 Alexander Hernandez 
14 Charles Oliveira 
15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington 
2 Kamaru Usman 
3 Darren Till 
4 Stephen Thompson 
5 Rafael Dos Anjos 
6 Robbie Lawler 
7 Santiago Ponzinibbio 
8 Demian Maia 
9 Leon Edwards 
10 Jorge Masvidal 
11 Neil Magny 
12 Gunnar Nelson 
13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 
14 Geoff Neal 
15 Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero 
2 Luke Rockhold 
3 Jacare Souza 
4 Kelvin Gastelum 
5 Israel Adesanya +1
6 Chris Weidman -1
7 Paulo Costa 
8 Derek Brunson 
9 Jared Cannonier 
10 Brad Tavares 
11 David Branch 
12 Antonio Carlos Junior 
13 Uriah Hall 
14 Elias Theodorou 
15 Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier 
2 Alexander Gustafsson 
3 Anthony Smith 
4 Jan Blachowicz 
5 Volkan Oezdemir 
6 Corey Anderson 
6 Thiago Santos 
8 Dominick Reyes 
9 Ilir Latifi 
10 Jimi Manuwa 
11 Glover Teixeira 
12 Ovince Saint Preux 
13 Mauricio Rua 
14 Misha Cirkunov 
15 Johnny Walker

HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic 
2 Derrick Lewis 
3 Francis Ngannou 
4 Curtis Blaydes 
5 Alexander Volkov 
6 Alistair Overeem 
7 Junior Dos Santos 
8 Aleksei Oleinik 
9 Marcin Tybura 
10 Justin Willis 
11 Tai Tuivasa 
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov 
13 Walt Harris 
14 Andrei Arlovski 
15 Stefan Struve

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Jessica Andrade 
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 
3 Nina Ansaroff 
3 Tatiana Suarez 
5 Claudia Gadelha 
6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 
7 Tecia Torres 
8 Michelle Waterson 
9 Carla Esparza 
10 Felice Herrig 
11 Cortney Casey 
12 Cynthia Calvillo 
13 Alexa Grasso 
14 Randa Markos 
15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye 
2 Sijara Eubanks 
3 Katlyn Chookagian 
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 
5 Alexis Davis 
6 Liz Carmouche 
7 Joanne Calderwood 
8 Roxanne Modafferi 
9 Lauren Murphy 
10 Jessica-Rose Clark 
11 Montana De La Rosa +3
12 Ashlee Evans-Smith 
13 Mara Romero Borella -2
14 Andrea Lee -1
15 Paige VanZant -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie 
2 Holly Holm 
3 Ketlen Vieira 
4 Raquel Pennington 
5 Cat Zingano 
6 Marion Reneau 
7 Aspen Ladd 
8 Sara McMann 
9 Yana Kunitskaya 
10 Irene Aldana 
11 Tonya Evinger 
12 Bethe Correia 
13 Lina Lansberg 
14 Lucie Pudilova 
15 Talita Bernardo

