Former UFC Title Challenger Who Ended His MMA Career On Seven-Fight KO Skid Now Serving As Police Officer In Florida

A former UFC fighter has begun a new chapter dedicated to public service after stepping away from combat sports.

The individual in question is Marlon Moraes, who enlisted as a police officer with the Coral Springs Police Department in May 2024 after retiring from MMA in June 2023 following a first-round knockout loss to Gabriel Braga at PFL 4.

“Magic,” who now patrols South Florida streets on the night shift, recently told CBS News that his motivation for becoming a police officer is simple: to serve and help others in the community.

“Every time I go to work, I want to help someone,” Moraes said. “When the call comes, I want to be the one”.

Ryan Gallagher, deputy chief of the Coral Springs Police Department, also praised Moraes, highlighting the MMA veteran’s professionalism and strong commitment to public service.

“I found a professional, compassionate, charismatic individual who wants to serve the community,” Gallagher said.

What Was Marlon Moraes’ Record In The UFC?

Marlon Moraes competed in the UFC from June 2017 to March 2022. “Magic” dropped a split decision to Raphael Assuncao in his Octagon debut at UFC 212, but quickly rebounded with a four-fight winning streak, scoring notable victories over Aljamain Sterling and John Dodson to earn a shot at the bantamweight title.

However, the 38-year-old Brazilian’s title bid ended in disappointment as he was stopped by former two-division champion Henry Cejudo via third-round knockout at UFC 238 in June 2019. Later that year, he secured what would be the final victory of his career, edging out Hall of Famer Jose Aldo.

Marlon Moraes sugere dar revanche a José Aldo após polêmica no UFC 245 – https://t.co/IpcsNg19ai pic.twitter.com/2wW9qRe1ag — Torcedores.com (@Torcedorescom) December 16, 2019

After that victory, Moraes never won again, enduring a brutal six-fight knockout skid across the UFC and PFL before retiring with a 23–13–1 record, including a 5–6 run in the UFC.