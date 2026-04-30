Sean Strickland Gives Unfiltered Take On Dana White’s “Awesome” Reaction To WHCD Shooting Scare: “He’s A Sick Fu*k”

Sean Strickland isn’t particularly surprised by Dana White’s seemingly nonchalant reaction to a recent shooting incident.

Last Saturday, the UFC CEO was among the attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) in Washington, D.C., when chaos erupted after an armed man breached security and exchanged gunfire with Secret Service agents.

The suspect, later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, was quickly restrained and subsequently charged with attempting to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump. Although no fatalities were reported, footage from the scene captured widespread panic inside the Washington Hilton ballroom, with government officials, journalists, and media figures scrambling for cover as gunshots echoed in the background.

WATCH: Chaotic moments after shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner pic.twitter.com/cndtlIatDt — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2026

But in the aftermath, White struck a very different tone, telling USA Today he found the chaos “fu*king awesome,” and appearing unusually calm while recounting the incident.

UFC CEO Dana White was in attendance during the alleged shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and gave his reaction.



"It was f*cking awesome. I literally took every minute of it in. It was a pretty crazy, unique experience."



(via @USATODAY) pic.twitter.com/FHRQVcmHgx — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 26, 2026

Many within the MMA community criticized White’s remarks as insensitive and out of touch. Sean Strickland, however, saw nothing unusual in the reaction.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 02: UFC President and CEO Dana White reacts after a featherweight fight between Tommy McMillen and David Mgoyan of Russia during Dana White’s Contender Series season nine, week four at UFC APEX on September 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Sean Strickland Labels Dana White “Narcissistic Sociopath” Over WHCD Shooting Reactions

During a recent media scrum for UFC 328, Sean Strickland offered a blunt take on Dana White’s immediate reaction to the WHCD shooting incident. The former middleweight champion said the response didn’t catch him off guard, suggesting it was simply a reflection of how White is wired.

“I’m sure Dana White is a sociopath,” Strickland said. “Let’s be honest: At that level of what he’s accomplished, the kind of sh*t he deals with, I’m sure he’s a super narcissistic sociopath. So for him, the lizard brain doesn’t kind of compute. So he’s like, ‘Fu*k it, bring it on, dude. Let’s go, motherfu*ker.’ Which I respect.

“I think Dana White would love to watch a motherfu*ker get killed. He’s a sick fu*k, a hundred percent. I mean, c’mon. Do we not think that about Dana White? The guy’s probably a sociopath – or I would even say a psychopath.”

Strickland is slated to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 328 on May 9 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where he will challenge reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. The 35-year-old American enters the bout riding momentum from a stoppage victory over Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston in February, improving his UFC record to 17-7.