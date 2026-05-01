Robert Whittaker Expected To Make Light Heavyweight Debut Against 42-Fight Veteran At UFC 329

Robert Whittaker appears to have his next UFC opponent lined up as he enters a new chapter in his career.

Whittaker was last seen in action at UFC Abu Dhabi in July 2025, where he dropped a hard-fought split decision to Reinier de Ridder.

The former UFC middleweight champion, who originally entered the promotion as a welterweight after winning The Ultimate Fighter in December 2012, announced his decision to move up to the light heavyweight division following the defeat.

Initially, there were rumors that “The Reaper” could be welcomed to the 205-pound division by Magomed Ankalaev, but the 35-year-old Australian later clarified that it wouldn’t be the former champion.

Now, Robert Whittaker appears to be in the final stages of locking in an opponent for his light heavyweight debut.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Robert Whittaker of New Zealand is seen on stage during the UFC 298 press conference at Honda Center on February 15, 2024, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Robert Whittaker In Talks To Face Nikita Krylov At UFC 329 On July 11

According to a recent report from Vestnik MMA on X, Robert Whittaker is in talks to make his light heavyweight debut against seasoned veteran Nikita Krylov at UFC 329, set to take place during International Fight Week on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

По нашим данным бой Никиты Крылов (UFC 12-9) и Роберта Уиттакера (UFC 17-7) находится в разработке и может состояться 12 июля на #UFC329. Ваш прогноз? pic.twitter.com/YWve5j88mA — Вестник ММА (@VestnikMMA) May 1, 2026

Whittaker holds a 17–7 record in the UFC and 27–9 overall, highlighted by standout victories over top contenders such as Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, and Kelvin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Krylov last competed at UFC 324 in January, where he bounced back from back-to-back knockout losses in 2025 with a third-round finish over Modestas Bukauskas. “The Miner” has been a fixture in the UFC’s light heavyweight division since September 2018, earning notable victories over the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Spann, and Johnny Walker

The 33-year-old Ukrainian owns a 12-9 run inside the UFC and a well-traveled 31-11 record as a professional.