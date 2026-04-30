Johnny Walker Reportedly Plots Heavyweight Debut Against Top-10 Contender At UFC Belgrade On August 1

ByPranav Pandey
Johnny Walker Reportedly Plots Heavyweight Debut Against Top-10 Contender At UFC Belgrade On August 1

Johnny Walker is reportedly set to move up a division for his next outing in the UFC.

According to a recent report by MMA journalist Alexander Behunin, Johnny Walker is expected to make his heavyweight debut against No. 10-ranked Ante Delija at UFC Belgrade on August 1, set to take place at the Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

The report further mentions that both fighters have verbally agreed to the bout, though official contracts have yet to be finalized.

When Was Johnny Walker And Ante Delija’s Most Recent UFC Appearance?

Johnny Walker is fresh off a split decision loss to former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC 327 earlier this month. Prior to that setback, he delivered a knockout win over Mingyang Zhang at UFC Shanghai in August 2025.

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The 34-year-old Brazilian has been part of the UFC’s light heavyweight division since November 2018, earning his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series that same year. However, he has struggled to build sustained momentum, compiling an 8-7-1 record in the Octagon, with notable wins over Khalil Rountree Jr., Anthony Smith, and Paul Craig.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: Johnny Walker of Brazil battles Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Kingdom Arena on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ante Delija last competed at UFC Houston in February, where he fell to a unanimous decision defeat against Serghei Spivac. The former PFL champion had enjoyed a dream Octagon debut at UFC Paris in September 2025, scoring a first-round knockout over Marcin Tybura, but his momentum stalled in his sophomore outing as he was stopped by Waldo Cortes-Acosta in November.

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“Walking Trouble” holds a 26–8 professional record, with several stoppage victories, including finishes over Renan Ferreira, Matheus Scheffel, and Yorgan De Castro.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 06: Ante Delija of Croatia prepares to enter the octagon before his heavyweight fight against Marcin Tybura of Poland during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
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