Paddy Pimblett Kicks Off Fight Camp For Potential UFC 329 Return While Still Dealing With Injuries

Paddy Pimblett has begun preparations for his next UFC fight despite not being at full fitness.

Pimblett has hinted at a return at UFC 329 during this year’s International Fight Week, with a potential clash against Benoit Saint-Denis on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Saint-Denis has also dropped hints suggesting the Brit could be his opponent for the same event.

It appears we could be getting BSD x Paddy at UFC 329, alongside a Conor McGregor return, a Gable Steveson debut, Sandhagen x Bautista, and more.



If everything goes according to plan, we’re looking at a tremendous IFW.



And fair play to Paddy—you could make the case this is his… pic.twitter.com/OXoOfVoiyg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 27, 2026

“The Baddy” last competed at UFC 324 in January, where he faced Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title but came up short, losing via unanimous decision.

"There's no other man I'd rather lose to."



An emotional Paddy Pimblett heralds Justin Gaethje after the American's #UFC324 victory. pic.twitter.com/Xtu2qFVIyC — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 25, 2026

The bout took a visible toll, with Pimblett absorbing heavy punishment and leaving the Octagon marked by multiple facial lacerations along with damage to other areas of his body.

Image: @danawhite/Instagram

Paddy Pimblett Not Fully Fit as He Starts UFC 329 Camp Early

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett shared footage from a training session alongside UFC veteran Dong Hyun Kim at his gym. “The Baddy” revealed he has already begun preparing for a potential return at UFC 329, despite still working his way back from injuries sustained in his last fight against Justin Gaethje.

“Still feel like I’m getting back into it,” Pimblett said. “I don’t feel as sharp as I need to be. That’s just why we’ve started camp a bit earlier. Still got a couple of little niggles, couple of injuries. So, hopefully [over] the next few weeks, they will go down, and I can focus more on my training.”

Pimblett’s defeat to Gaethje marked his first loss in the UFC, snapping a seven-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old Scouser holds notable wins over Michael Chandler, King Green, and Tony Ferguson, and currently stands at 7-1 in the UFC with an overall record of 23-4.