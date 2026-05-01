UFC’s Aaron Pico Takes Wrestling Detour At RAF 10, Draws Former PFL Champion On June 13

Aaron Pico is set to explore his wrestling roots again this summer.

Before fully committing to MMA, Aaron Pico emerged as one of the brightest prospects in American wrestling during his peak, with wins over athletes like Zain Retherford, Reese Humphrey, and Jordan Oliver. He bypassed the traditional college route to chase an Olympic dream in 2016, but ultimately fell just one win shy of earning a spot on Team USA.

Now, Aaron Pico is set to make the jump into Real American Freestyle, becoming the newest UFC name to step onto the wrestling stage.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 24: Aaron Pico walks to the cage before fighting against Henry Corrales during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Aaron Pico Set To Face Lance Palmer At RAF 10

On Thursday, the promotion confirmed that Aaron Pico will make his debut against former PFL champion Lance Palmer in a lightweight bout at RAF 10, set for June 13 at Chaifetz Arena inside the Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.

STARTING OFF HOT🔥



Lance Palmer takes on Aaron Pico at RAF10 June 13 in St. Louis.



Tickets in bio. Stream exclusively on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/9ajQ35MAj0 — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) April 30, 2026

Pico most recently competed at UFC 327 earlier this month, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Patricio Pitbull. Before that, the 29-year-old American suffered a brutal knockout loss to Lerone Murphy in his Octagon debut at UFC 319 in August 2025.

Después de tres rounds, Aaron Pico 🇺🇸🇲🇽 se lleva la victoria por decisión unánime 🔥#UFC327 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/zZef1XBvke — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 12, 2026

Meanwhile, multi-time NCAA Division I All-American Palmer is set for his fourth appearance under the RAF banner. “The Party” holds a 1-2 record in the promotion, with defeats to Austin Gomez and Arman Tsarukyan, and enters this matchup fresh off a decision win over Cayden Henschel at RAF 08.

Image: @rafwrestlingusa/Instagram

RAF 10 will also feature Tsarukyan taking on UFC veteran Tony Ferguson in a middleweight clash, marking the No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight contender’s sixth appearance under the RAF banner.