No Dua Lipa Performance? Turki Al-Sheikh’s Ultimatum Puts Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Fight at Risk

ByTimothy Wheaton
No Dua Lipa Performance Turki Al-Sheikh's Ultimatum Puts Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Fight at Risk

Dua Lipa turned down a chance to perform at the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua heavyweight fight set for later this year. Turki Al-Sheikh, the Saudi promoter behind many big boxing cards, had floated the idea that her set was key to the event going ahead in London. Reports say she got the offer but passed on it.

Dua Lipa Says No to Headline Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Fight’s Fate Uncertain

The backstory starts with Fury and Joshua, both British heavyweights, signing terms for their matchup after years of talk. Joshua, 36, takes on Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on July 25 before facing Fury in the fall, likely October at Wembley Stadium. Fury, 37, just beat Arslanbek Makhmudov three weeks back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and eyes a tune-up bout too. Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, pushed for Dua Lipa to sing at the Wembley show.

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Dua Lipa in Thailand
Dua Lipa in Thailand

According to Andy Scott, Al-Sheikh listed her performance as a must-have, maybe as a joke. iFL TV posted on Instagram: “NO DUA LIPA, NO FURY VS AJ IN LONDON,” claiming Al-Sheikh told Netflix the London spot hinged on her. BBC Sport confirmed the approach happened, but the 30-year-old singer, a three-time Grammy winner, said no.

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Dua Lipa built her name with tracks like “New Rules,” “Don’t Start Now,” “Levitating,” “Dance The Night,” “Houdini,” and “Training Season.” She teamed with Elton John on “Cold Heart” and Calvin Harris for “One Kiss.” Her Radical Optimism album dropped in May 2024, followed by Glastonbury headline slot and sold-out Wembley dates in June 2025. No 2026 Wembley gigs show up on her tour lists yet.

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Saudi events often pair fights with music acts. Eminem played before Terence Crawford topped Israil Madrimov in 2024, and Liam Gallagher went on before Joshua’s loss to Daniel Dubois that year. Promoters count on stars to draw crowds beyond the ring.

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The fight deal likely holds firm despite the pop star snag. Organizers eye Wembley for October, though no final lock-in on date or spot. Al-Sheikh’s comment stirred buzz, but sources call it half-serious at most. Joshua preps for Prenga in Riyadh; Fury sorts his next step. Fans wait for the all-British clash, music or not.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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