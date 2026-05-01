Charles Oliveira Locks In 8-Fight UFC Deal, Shuts Down Retirement Talk

Newly minted UFC BMF kingpin Charles Oliveira has signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC.

The 36-year-old most recently secured the BMF strap after dethroning Max Holloway at UFC 326. The Brazilian now wants another shot at the lightweight gold and is already the No. 3 contender.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Charles Oliveira of Brazil strikes Max Holloway of the United States during their BMF title bout at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Do Bronxs” fought Ilia Topuria last year at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight strap, but was knocked out cold in Round 1. After that loss, he bounced back quickly, submitting Mateusz Gamrot before earning a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway in a rematch.



At 36 years old, the Brazilian once more wants to get the UFC lightweight strap back in his possession, and his team has confirmed that he won’t retire anytime soon.

Charles Oliveira’s new deal with the UFC

During a recent interview with Ag. Fight, Oliveira’s coach, Diego Lima, said that his pupil has signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC and plans to fight for four more years at least:

“It was a wonderful deal. There’s not a single bad thing to say; it was an incredible deal. We’ve got fights lined up until Charles is 40 years old. So for those people who were saying he was going to retire, just wait a bit longer.”

Check out Charles Oliveira’s coach, Diego Lima’s comments about the former’s latest deal below:

🚨 Charles Oliveira has signed a new 8-fight deal with the UFC, per his coach Diego Lima 👀



"It was a wonderful deal. There's not a single bad thing to say, it was an incredible deal."



"We've got fights lined up until Charles is 40 years old. So for those people who were saying… pic.twitter.com/ez89q0lHZ6 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 30, 2026



Oliveira has shown interest in defending his BMF strap against Conor McGregor, who is expected to return in July on the International Fight Week card. However, so far, there has been no news about his next fight or opponent.