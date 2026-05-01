Benjamin Adegbuyi Names KO of Badr Hari as Career High Ahead of SENSHI 31 Match

Benjamin Adegbuyi heads to Bulgaria for SENSHI 31 on May 30 at the Ancient Theatre of Plovdiv. The Romanian heavyweight faces Daniel Dinev in a 95+ kg super fight. Plovdiv’s Ancient Theatre dates to the 1st century AD and once held gladiatorial contests.

Benjamin Adegbuyi at SENSHI 31

Now 41 and nicknamed “Mr. Gentleman,” Adegbuyi started karate at 10. “K1 was making a lot of noise even in Romania that made stronger my love for kickboxing,” he said. He trains mornings for strength, evenings for kickboxing. Sparring and combos keep him sharp. “Even now I still learn,” Adegbuyi notes.

Twice he challenged Rico Verhoeven for Glory’s heavyweight belt. Adegbuyi TKO’d Badr Hari in round three at Glory 76. Glory tournament wins came at events 24 and 50; his record there is 15-8.

Knocking out Badr Hari

“All my tournaments win at the highest level Glory, 2 times challenger for the glory belt against Rico and of course win against Badr Hari,” he recalls as highlights as his 10 status has lasted 20 years. Zhulien Rikov’s SENSHI run stood out to him. Romania’s kickboxing mirrors Bulgaria’s, though “SENSHI reaches the highest level of kickboxing worldwide.”

Physical work builds his mindset. “When you physically strong the mind follows and make you strong and confident.” Champions commit fully. He cooks to unwind and cheers his son’s basketball games. Perspective keeps him going: “I always think there is always in the world people worse than me in every aspect.” Newcomers should “believe in themself, never give up and if you have a dream be ready to sacrifice for them.” A few bouts left, including big ones next year.

Against Dinev, the 14-time Bulgarian champ, Adegbuyi stays confident. “I feel confident and can’t wait to step back in the ring again.” SENSHI equals “honorable respect and sportsmanship.” Plan: “Just be myself because thats all I need.” Dinev gains much; “Just to be prepared I want his best version to test myself.” Fans get fireworks. “A very good fight don’t miss a second because can finish in seconds.”

The card centers on an eight-man 70 kg Grand Prix with quarterfinals like Angelo Volpe vs. Samo Petje and Aissam Chadid vs. Bruno Gazani. Semifinals, a third-place bout, and final follow those. Other super fights include Mantas Rimdeika vs. Thomas Bridgewater at heavyweight and Bart Horvath vs. Atanas Bozhilov at 75 kg.