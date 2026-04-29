Sean Strickland Threatens He’ll “Shoot” Khamzat Chimaev If Jumped Ahead Of UFC 328: “I’ll Be Strapped In New Jersey”

Sean Strickland has issued a stern warning to Khamzat Chimaev and his team ahead of their showdown.

Strickland is set to challenge reigning middleweight champion Chimaev in the main event of UFC 328 on May 9 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Strickland and Chimaev share one of the most intense rivalries in recent memory, with tensions only escalating as their showdown draws closer. To prevent any potential altercations, UFC CEO Dana White has indicated that security will be significantly increased throughout fight week, ensuring the two don’t come to blows before stepping into the Octagon.

The heightened precautions have also led to the cancellation of a planned pre-fight faceoff with Paramount, a promotional segment typically used to build hype, as the UFC is determined to keep the two separated given their past behavior.

Despite those measures, tensions between the camps continue to escalate, with Sean Strickland laying out serious consequences for what would happen if “Borz” and his entourage tried to confront him.

Sean Strickland, UFC middleweight champion arrives on stage to face-off with Dricus Du Plessis during a press conference ahead of UFC 297 in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The pay-per-view card, the first in Toronto since UFC 231 in December 2018, features nine Canadians and two world title fights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Sean Strickland To “Shoot” Khamzat Chimaev If Confronted Before UFC 328

During a recent media scrum for UFC 328, Sean Strickland fired back at Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that he would “run away” if confronted or “jumped” before their fight. The former middleweight champion dismissed the notion, insisting he would not back down and even threatened to shoot anyone attempting anything against him.

“What I’m going to do is pull my gun and shoot him,” Strickland said. “…If you come up to me with three fu*king goat-fu*ker Chechens who don’t speak English, I’m going to pull my gun, and I’m going to shoot each and every one of you… I’ll be strapped in New Jersey, too, dog. You don’t even worry about that.”

Strickland is coming off a knockout win over Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston in February. He currently holds a 17-7 record in the UFC, with notable victories over Paulo Costa, Israel Adesanya, and Nassourdine Imavov.

Meanwhile, Chimaev was last seen in action at UFC 319 in August 2025, where he dethroned Dricus Du Plessis to capture the middleweight title. “Borz” remains undefeated in nine UFC appearances, including victories over Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman, and Gilbert Burns.