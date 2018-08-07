The latest UFC rankings update is out, and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has taken one of the top spots in MMA.

“The Viper” soared to No. 3 on the pound-for-pound list following his second straight knockout win over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., August 4, 2018) UFC 227 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Receiving his due as one of the top fighters in MMA, Dillashaw rose three spots on the latest UFC rankings update.

Also of note is Henry Cejudo’s debut on the pound-for-pound list following his close win over dominant former champ Demetrious Johnson. “The Messenger” debut at No. 12 on MMA’s most hallowed list. “Mighty Mouse” fell to No. 6 for the loss.

Rising featherweight Renato Moicano also made a splash on the rankings. The Brazilian rose up to No. 5 by defeating previous No. 5 Cub Swanson via submission.

Check out the full UFC rankings update via UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Conor McGregor +1

3 TJ Dillashaw +3

4 Max Holloway -1

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 Demetrious Johnson -4

7 Tyron Woodley

8 Khabib Nurmagomedov

9 Stipe Miocic

10 Robert Whittaker

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Henry Cejudo *NR

13 Tony Ferguson -1

14 Amanda Nunes -1

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Demetrious Johnson -1

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Jussier Formiga

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Alexandre Pantoja

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 Brandon Moreno

11 Ben Nguyen

12 Matheus Nicolau

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Ulka Sasaki

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Douglas Silva de Andrade +1

15 Brett Johns -1

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano +6

5 Chad Mendes +1

6 Jeremy Stephens -2

7 Cub Swanson -2

8 Josh Emmett -1

9 Mirsad Bektic -1

10 Chan Sung Jung -1

11 Alexander Volkanovski

12 Ricardo Lamas

13 Darren Elkins

14 Yair Rodriguez

15 Zabit Magomedsharipov

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Eddie Alvarez

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Al Iaquinta

10 James Vick

11 Nate Diaz -1

12 Michael Chiesa

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Paulo Costa

9 Israel Adesanya

10 Brad Tavares

11 Antonio Carlos Junior

12 Thiago Santos +1

13 Uriah Hall -1

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Krzysztof Jotko

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Ilir Latifi

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Jimi Manuwa

6 Corey Anderson

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Glover Teixeira

9 Anthony Smith

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Mauricio Rua

12 Dominick Reyes

13 Patrick Cummins

14 Tyson Pedro

15 Sam Alvey

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Mark Hunt

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Tai Tuivasa

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Stefan Struve

14 Shamil Abdurakhimov

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez

10 Nina Ansaroff

11 Cortney Casey

12 Alexa Grasso

13 Randa Markos

14 Angela Hill

15 Joanne Calderwood

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Roxanne Modafferi

5 Alexis Davis +1

5 Liz Carmouche

7 Lauren Murphy

8 Jessica Eye

9 Barb Honchak

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Montana De La Rosa

15 Paige VanZant

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Lina Lansberg

12 Irene Aldana

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Gina Mazany