Paulo Costa Does Not Care About His UFC 318 Opponent – Shockingly Can’t Be Bothered To Even Get His Name Right

UFC fighter Paulo Costa is focused on his fight at UFC 318 on Saturday night – but not so focused that he’s able to get his opponent’s name right.

This weekend, Paulo Costa will return to action as he attempts to get himself back in the win column. While he hasn’t been 100% blown out of the water in his last few fights, he’s struggled to pick up a victory, and he also hasn’t been particularly active. He still has time to turn things around but given how many monsters there are at 185 pounds, you have to wonder how many more defeats he can take before his stock really begins to drop.

On Saturday, Paulo Costa will go head to head with Roman Kopylov. It’s certainly a winnable fight for him, especially if he comes forward with the kind of pressure that put him on the map in the first place. With that being said, some are worried that he isn’t 100% focused on the task at hand, especially given that he continues to call for a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.

During media day, Paulo Costa discussed his opponent and how he thought the fight was going to play out. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if he’s done a whole lot of research, given that he accidentally called him the wrong name (or at least it seemed like an accident).

Paulo Costa gets his opponent wrong

“I don’t look at Roman Dolidze’s achievements or legacy. He’s just my opponent. Doesn’t matter who he is or what he did before—I’m focused on myself. With a big victory this Saturday, I can jump back into contention with the biggest names in the division.”

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that there’s an entertainment factor to consider with someone like Costa.