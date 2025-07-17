Shane Gillis Roasts Donald Trump, UFC, and the Epstein Files with Controversial ESPYs Opener

Donald Trump, the UFC, and the Epstein Files were mentioned at the recent ESPY Awards. Comedian Shane Gillis set the tone for the 2025 ESPY Awards last night with an opening monologue that drew widespread attention for its inclusion of references to the UFC, former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Jeffrey Epstein.

Shane Gillis at the ESPYs

Shane Gillis launched into the monologue, addressing Donald Trump’s visible presence at various sporting events in recent years, joking that Trump “wanted to organize a UFC match on the White House lawn.” The comedian then connected this to former Vice President Mike Pence by recalling the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot.

Gillis said:

“The last time [Trump] staged a fight in D.C., Mike Pence almost died.”

He continued by referencing Jeffrey Epstein, whose death and the secrecy surrounding the list of his associates have remained the subject of ongoing public speculation and numerous conspiracy theories. Gillis addressed the sensitive topic with a deliberate nod at this controversy:

“Actually, there was supposed to be an Epstein joke here, but I guess it got deleted. Probably deleted itself, right? Probably never existed.”

@couriernewsroom Popular comedian Shane Gillis roasted Trump on Wednesday night with scathing jokes over his alleged coverup of the Epstein files. This comes as Trump continues to lose members of his own base over the scandal. ♬ original sound – COURIER

The monologue drew mixed reactions in the auditorium, with some laughter and scattered applause. On social media, the jokes quickly trended.

SHANE GILLIS IS UNHINGED AT THE ESPYS, MAKING EPSTEIN JOKES.



“SUPPOSED TO BE AN EPSTEIN JOKE HERE, BUT IT JUST GOT DELETED. PROBABLY DELETED ITSELF, RIGHT? IT NEVER EXISTED, ACTUALLY.“

pic.twitter.com/zvqmnQLmMI — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 17, 2025

Donald Trump and the UFC

President Donald Trump has announced plans to host a UFC event on the grounds of the White House as part of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebration in 2026. According to Trump, the event would involve a championship fight organized by UFC president Dana White and could potentially host an audience of up to 25,000 spectators.

Trump, a longtime supporter and attendee of UFC matches, unveiled the idea during a rally, describing the White House’s ample space as ideal for staging a high-profile sporting spectacle. While the UFC and the White House have confirmed ongoing preparations, few specifics have been released regarding dates, participating athletes, or logistics, but it would mark the first instance of a professional sporting event held at the White House.

Donald Trump and the Epstein Files

In recent weeks, President Trump has faced mounting backlash, including from his Republican base, over his administration’s handling of files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein. After a Justice Department review reaffirmed that there is no existing “client list” or evidence of prominent figures being blackmailed, some Trump supporters expressed frustration, fueling conspiracy theories and internal rifts within the GOP. Trump has publicly called the Epstein focus a “hoax” and accused Democrats and certain Republicans (“weaklings”) of using the story as political leverage. The president’s shifting approach, from previously suggesting transparency to now dismissing renewed interest, has sparked backlash. Some conservative activists are urging further investigation and accusing the administration of a possible cover-up, given Trump’s known connections to Epstein.

Network executives anticipated some pushback, given Gillis’s noted willingness to address controversial topics. A spokesperson for the ESPYs commented after the broadcast, “We expect comedians to test boundaries, and Shane’s performance certainly generated conversation.”

The monologue also included jokes directed at a range of sports figures and current controversies within the sports world.