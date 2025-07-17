UFC 318 Fighter on Big “Historic Event”, “A Story to Tell Your Grandchildren About”

UFC 318 is set to go down this weekend with the BMF title on the line in a high-stakes trilogy bout that will see one of mixed martial arts’ most revered fighters hang up the gloves, and one of the participants on this card is brimming with excitement about being part of all of this.

Robert Valentin will step into the cage against Ateba Gautier at UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 on July 19th. Valentin appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to cover several subjects beyond his own clash with Gautier on Saturday night. When discussing the headliner featuring Holloway defending his BMF title against ‘The Diamond in Poirier’s retirement outing, Valentin said,

“I think it’s one of the best cards of the year. I’m myself a big [Max] Holloway fan since I started MMA. Obviously Dustin Poirier, huge name and very accomplished, did many good things in the sport. Retirement fight in his home town I think yeah, or in his home state at least. Yeah, just also the whole card is I think a great set up of finishers and also strikers.” “People who like to stand in the middle of the octagon and throw hands and kicks. So it’s definitely a fan favorite fight card and it’s a huge honor for me to be on that historic event, I guess. People will remember for a long time the retirement fight of Dustin Poirier and I guess also a huge arena. So I’m really looking forward for my first fight on a pay-per-view event.”

UFC 318 and the magnitude of the moment

As a follow-up referencing past quotes about how his past self would die to be on a big stage like this, Valentin stated,