Kayla Harrison’s Big UFC Title Win Described By PFL Africa 1 Fighter: “Judo is the Strongest”

Kayla Harrison now has UFC and PFL titles on her mantle, and a surging PFL fighter, with a Judo base himself, has credited Harrison’s skill base from Judo as something that has paid dividends for her MMA successes. Appearing on MMA Canada, Karim Henniene covered several subjects ahead of his first walk into the Smart Cage at PFL Africa 1 on July 19th, including mentioning coming into mixed martial arts from a Judo base.

Preparing to fight in the PFL smart cage and referencing a multi-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo as well as a former multi-time PFL champion, ‘The Kryptonian’ was asked for his thoughts on Harrison’s championship win over Julianna Pena at UFC 316, as Henniene said,

“I feel like Judo is really underrated, you know. Like I don’t see any MMA gym that is offering Judo. Like Judo is really underrated. Because when I like clinch with someone, they’re all a white belt to me. I don’t care if you did Wrestling, you did Greco Roman, you did whatever, Muay Thai, the clinch of Judo is the strongest, most definitely. Like you can even see it from the Royce Gracies, all the greats have the Judo. When we get into a clinch, we definitely have a big advantage. So yeah, I think Kayla Harrison have a big advantage from her Judo.” “Every time that they will get into a clinch situation, we will always have an advantage. It doesn’t matter if they did like a thousand years of Muay Thai or Wrestling. From the upper body, we will always have an advantage especially against someone who never did Judo. So yeah, I think it’s a big factor that I have a Judo background.”

PFL Champion and ATT Teammate on Kayla Harrison’s UFC title victory

The positive sentiments for the former PFL champion becoming a UFC titleholder earlier this Summer also came from a current PFL champion who prepares to fight this weekend. Dakota Ditcheva (ahead of her Sumiko Inaba clash at PFL Africa 1 in the co-main event) has also praised the title-winning efforts of Kayla Harrison and how the unassailably solid work ethic of the decorated judoka has informed Harrison’s successes in another combat sport.

Getting into her thoughts on Harrison now becoming a multi-promotion champion in MMA, Ditcheva stated [via MMA Fighting],