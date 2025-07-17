Will 40-year-old Nate Diaz Step Into the Cage With Ilia Topuria Or Chase Huge Boxing Glory Against Canelo vs. Crawford?

UFC legend Nate Diaz has called out Ilia Topuria, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford as he looks to get back into active competition.

One thing we know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he’s a pretty unpredictable guy. While he doesn’t always get his hand raised in the middle of the cage or ring, he always goes out there with the intention of putting on a show. That’s what he did during his days in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and seemingly, that’s what he plans to do in this next chapter of his career.

Nobody really knows what’s going to be next for Nate Diaz but it’s safe to say he has big plans. We all know the kind of star power that he has, with his win over Conor McGregor vaulting him into an incredible position in terms of his mainstream appeal. With that being said, it’s been nearly a decade now since the two of them last squared off.

People want to see him mix things up but more importantly, they want to see Nate Diaz involved in big fights. In the following interview, he made it as clear as he possibly can that he has some really big names on his wish list.

Nate Diaz wants to fight Ilia Topuria in MMA or the winner of Canelo-Crawford in boxing 😅 pic.twitter.com/bcnUqsptwR — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 17, 2025

Nate Diaz calls his shot

“I would fight, with all due respect to them, Ilia Topuria. He’s doing a really good job. He’s a little small for me. On the boxing side, obviously Canelo or Crawford. I ain’t asking for nothing but, when I whoop someone’s ass, I’m gonna get them motherf***ers too. You know what I’m saying? With all due respect. So, that’s my plan. Those are probably the best fights.”

Get ready, everyone – because Nate is coming back, and he’s planning on getting some big things done when he does.