Yoel Romero Stabbed by Samurai Sword but Won’t Press Charges

In July 2025, news surfaced detailing an incident involving mixed martial artist Yoel Romero and former bare-knuckle champion Alberto Blas that occurred in January 2022. The altercation took place in the parking lot of American Top Team gym, where Blas allegedly attempted to injure Romero with his vehicle and subsequently attacked him with what was described as a samurai sword or similar weapon. This resulted in injuries to Romero’s arm and hand, including a torn tendon that required medical attention.

Yoel Romero is a prominent Cuban mixed martial artist and former Olympic wrestler. Over his career, he has competed at the highest level in organizations such as the UFC and Bellator MMA. Renowned for his athleticism and wrestling pedigree.

Alberto Blas, also a professional fighter, held the title of bantamweight champion with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship prior to the incident. His tenure with BKFC was marked by aggressive performances, but his career trajectory changed following the altercation with Romero. BKFC terminated their relationship with Blas after reports of this and other issues related to conduct within the organization.

Yoel Romero at DBX1 weigh in

Following the attack, Blas faced legal action, charged with attempted second-degree murder and misdemeanor battery. The trial concluded in December 2024, resulting in Blas’s acquittal by jury. A central factor in the trial was Yoel Romero’s decision not to testify or cooperate as a witness, leading to the case being dismissed due to lack of evidence provided directly by the victim. Reports indicate that Romero preferred not to press charges and wanted the matter handled privately.

After the legal proceedings, Blas was released from BKFC and went on to sign with another bare-knuckle fighting promotion. The case only became widely known in July 2025, following coverage from sports media. Romero, having recovered from his injuries, continued his fighting career and did not issue public statements regarding the dispute or the trial’s outcome.