Henry Cejudo vs. Demetrious Johnson Full Fight Video Highlights

The longest title reign in UFC history has come to an end.

Henry Cejudo shocked the MMA world when he outlasted Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson by split decision in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., August 4, 2018) UFC 227 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

And at first, it didn’t look like the Olympic gold medalist would even be able to compete, as an early low calf kick from “Mighty Mouse” had Cejudo unable to stand on his left ankle, rolling it whenever he tried to put his weight on it. It looked bad early, but somehow Cejudo recovered to throw down in the best 125-pound title fight in UFC history.

Johnson was swift and effective with kicks from all angles as he peppered Cejudo’s legs, midsection, and head with low, liver, and high strikes. Cejudo was able to use his world-class wrestling pedigree to ground the champ, only to see “Mighty Mouse” roll out of it like he only he can:

Off a scramble on the mat, Cejudo landed a big knee only to see Johnson land a huge counter shot of his own:

Finally, the last minute of the fight saw Cejudo unloading with abandon after a mainly measured fifth round:

When it was all over, Cejudo was named the new UFC flyweight champ by razor-thin split decision, ending Johnson’s 11-fight string of title defenses: