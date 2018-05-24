UFC Rankings Update: Mackenzie Dern Falls Out After One Week

The new UFC rankings are here, and the backlash directed at Mackenzie Dern’s debut last week has apparently persuaded the media-generated list.

Although the UFC staged a pivotal welterweight main event between Kamaru Usman and Demian Maia at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night 129 from Santiago, Chile, that caused Usman to rise two spots to No. 5 and dropped Maia one spot to No. 6 for his loss, the popular women’s strawweight prospect is drawing most of the attention for the latest set of official UFC ranks.

After Dern debuted at No. 15 on the women’s strawweight Top 15 following her first-round submission victory over Amanda Bobby Cooper at May 12’s UFC 224 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a proverbial brush fire was ignited based on the fact that Dern had missed weight by an awe-inspiring seven pounds for the fight, putting her closer to flyweight than strawweight. The backlash came from both fans and fellow fighters such as strawweight competitors Felice Herrig and Angela Hill.

Apparently, the media members who vote for the highly-lambasted rankings took notice a week later, as Dern has been left off of the women’s strawweight rankings, allowing Hill to appear back on the list. Tatiana Suarez also rose up three spots to No. 9 in the class following her submission win over Alexa Grasso in Chile. Grasso fell two spots to No. 11 for the rapid loss.

In other movement, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was removed from the rankings after news arrived he had failed a USADA drug test and was facing a potential violation as his reported UFC Moscow fight with Alexey Oleynik was called off.

Check out the full updated rankings via UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre

3 Stipe Miocic

3 Conor McGregor

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Tony Ferguson

12 Amanda Nunes

13 Robert Whittaker

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis +1

8 Alexandre Pantoja +4

9 Brandon Moreno -2

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Ben Nguyen -2

12 Matheus Nicolau -1

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Bryan Caraway

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Cody Stamann

12 Rob Font

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Josh Emmett

7 Ricardo Lamas

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Mirsad Bektic

12 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1

13 Myles Jury +1

14 Dooho Choi +1

15 Calvin Kattar *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder

15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Robbie Lawler +1

3 Colby Covington

5 Kamaru Usman +2

6 Demian Maia -1

7 Jorge Masvidal -1

8 Darren Till

9 Neil Magny

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Leon Edwards

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Lyoto Machida

9 Brad Tavares +1

11 Uriah Hall

12 Thiago Santos

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

14 Paulo Costa

15 Elias Theodorou *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Ovince Saint Preux

7 Mauricio Rua

9 Corey Anderson

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Dominick Reyes *NR

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Tyson Pedro -2

15 Gian Villante -1

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis +1

6 Mark Hunt +1

7 Marcin Tybura +1

8 Andrei Arlovski +1

9 Aleksei Oleinik +1

10 Stefan Struve +1

11 Tai Tuivasa +1

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov +1

13 Justin Willis +1

14 Junior Dos Santos +1

15 Junior Albini *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez +3

10 Cortney Casey

11 Alexa Grasso -2

12 Randa Markos -1

13 Nina Ansaroff +1

14 Joanne Calderwood -1

15 Angela Hill *NR

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Katlyn Chookagian

6 Barb Honchak +1

7 Liz Carmouche +1

8 Roxanne Modafferi -2

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee *NR

13 Mara Romero Borella -1

14 Paige VanZant -1

15 Montana De La Rosa -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Irene Aldana

12 Lucie Pudilova

13 Sarah Moras

14 Lina Lansberg

15 Gina Mazany