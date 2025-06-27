Shaquille O’Neal Names His Favorite UFC Fighters – And It’s Not Who You Expect

Shaquille O’Neal, a towering presence both in stature and in sports culture, took the stage at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony with the enthusiasm of a lifelong fan. The NBA legend, known for his four championship rings and larger-than-life personality, has long been vocal about his love for mixed martial arts.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Octagon Picks: The NBA Legend’s All-Time UFC Favorites

In a red carpet interview with James Lynch, Shaq rattled off some of his favorite fighters from the golden era of the sport: Cabbage Correira, Tank Abbott, Tim Sylvia, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, and Georges St-Pierre.

Shaq’s connection to MMA is no passing fancy. He has consistently credited the discipline and conditioning of MMA for elevating his basketball game, often noting that traditional basketball training left him unprepared for the physical grind he faced on the court. He’s a familiar face at major UFC events, always ready to share a story or two about his favorite fighters.

Among the names Shaq highlighted, Cabbage Correira stands out as a brawler’s brawler. Known for his granite chin and relentless style, Cabbage was a staple of the early 2000s heavyweight scene, engaging in memorable slugfests with the likes of Tank Abbott and Andrei Arlovski. Tank Abbott, a true pioneer, brought a street-fighter mentality to the Octagon, often finishing fights with brutal knockouts. Shaq’s fondness for Abbott likely stems from the raw, unfiltered energy that defined the early days of the UFC.

Tim Sylvia, another heavyweight giant, captured Shaq’s respect with his towering frame and two-time UFC heavyweight championship reign. Sylvia’s dominance during the mid-2000s made him a household name among fans who appreciated the spectacle of two massive athletes swinging for the fences.

Shaq’s list wouldn’t be complete without the light heavyweight legends. Chuck Liddell, “The Iceman,” became a fan favorite with his knockout power and fearless approach, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s most iconic champions. Tito Ortiz, the self-proclaimed “Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” was a divisive figure who nonetheless helped popularize the sport through his rivalries and championship pedigree. Both men embodied the grit and showmanship that Shaq himself brought to the NBA.

Rounding out the group is Georges St-Pierre, widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in MMA history. GSP’s technical mastery and sportsmanship made him a global ambassador for the sport.