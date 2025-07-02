Former ONE kickboxing lightweight champion Alexis Nicolas has called out former Glory kickboxing champion Nieky Holzken for ONE Championship‘s return to Japan at ONE 173. The French kickboxer is looking for a rebound after a hard-fought loss against Regian Eersel in their trilogy. Nicolas stated that he wants to be active in facing the kickboxing legend and earn a nice bonus.

“We’re both former champions, and for me it’s the perfect matchup. I want to knock him out and take the bonus. I need money. I need to shine.”

Alexis Nicolas also spoke about Eersel’s upcoming opponent, George Jarvis. Who are both set to fight for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai title? Nicolas views Jarvis as an easy fight in kickboxing.

“Jarvis is a good fighter, I respect him. But he doesn’t have the level of Eersel. I could KO him in round two under kickboxing rules – very, very easy,” “This is not trash talk. It’s just real.”

With Nicolas looking to stay active, and the potential to face one of the generation’s greatest heroes in Holzken, Nicolas is looking to stay active and earn himself a nice bonus.

Alexis Nicolas wants to be a champion again.

With him losing the trilogy against Eersel, but with “The Immortal” having missed weight, the division is still wide open for anyone to take. So Alexis Nicolas is trying to stake his claim for another shot at the kickboxing world title. And with a name like Nieky Holzken on his resume, Nicolas could very much earn another shot at an opportunity to be the division’s king once again.