Alexandre Pantoja rules out super fight with Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 317 win: ‘I have my division’

ByRoss Markey
Turning in another dominant defense of his flyweight crown overnight, don’t expect Brazilian mauler, Alexandre Pantoja to make a bantamweight move anytime soon.

Co-headlining UFC 317, Pantoja recorded his fourth successful defense of his divisional crown in just two years, taking out former interim title challenger, Kai Kara-France.

Alexandre Pantoja rolls through Kai Kara-France with submission to retain title - UFC 317 Highlights

In one way traffic from start to finish, Pantoja eventually racked up a rear-naked choke submission win over the Kiwi — after finishing Kai Asakura in the same fashion in the main event of UFC 310 just as recent as December.

Given his continued dominance at flyweight, the Rio de Janeiro star was been linked with a showdown against bantamweight champion counterpart, Merab Dvalishvili.

Himself retaining his belt last month in a north-south submission win over Sean O’Malley, Dvalishvili has enjoyed his own roughshod run at 135lbs.

But as far as Pantoja is concerned, there is no need for a super fight between himself and the Georgian — rubber-stamping his plan to remain at his flyweight stomping grounds overnight.

Alexandre Pantoja rules out bantamweight leap next

“I have my division man… I’m gonna keep this belt for a long time,” Alexandre Pantoja told assembled media of his plans to remain at flyweight following his UFC 317 win.

Furthemore, catching up with Tbilisi wrecker, Dvalishvili back stage after his submission win over Kara-France, Pantoja bluntly informed the bantamweight champion how he had no interest in fighting him next.

I’m not moving up I don’t want to fight you,” Alexandre Pantoja told the Georgian star.

Furthemore, preocuppied it would seem at 125lbs, Pantoja was joined in the Octagon by the surging, Joshua Van after his win, who had turned in a Fight of the Year decision win over common-foe, Brandon Royval earlier on the main card.

