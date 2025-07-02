ONE Featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon is looking to spoil interim champion Masaaki Noiri’s homecoming at ONE 173, where the two will fight to unify the titles in the main event.

Superbon last fought in kickboxing against Marat Grigorian back in 2024, and Noiri knocked out Tawanchai to win the interim kickboxing title back at ONE 172 in dramatic fashion. This fight will be gearing up to be a battle between the best kicker and the hardest puncher in the featherweight division, respectively.

After Superbon’s previous two Muay Thai fights, the Thai kickboxing phenom is now set to face his next best challenger after Chingiz Allov, in Masaaki Noiri, one of the most heavy-handed fighters at the moment, who also boasts lethal and accurate calf kicks.

However, Superbon has no fear of the Japanese powerhouse and has even gone on to do some trash talk against the two-division K-1 champion.

“I’m the best. I will be the best and I will beat you up in Japan.” “I have tournament championships in China, in Abu Dhabi. There was not anyone supporting me – I still became the champ. “So know, when you are in the ring, nobody will help you. Nobody will help him.”

Superbon wants to take Masaaki Noiri’s head and prove himself the king of the division.

With a bit of a hiatus from kickboxing, he attempted to capture the Muay Thai featherweight title from Tawanchai. The Thai kickboxing icon is now looking to remind everyone just how good a kickboxer he truly is, as he dominated the division back in 2023, knocking out the great Giorgio Petrosyan in the process before being beaten by Chingiz Allazov.

Now Superbon wants to prove once again that he is still the featherweight king of kickboxing by knocking down the best to come out of Japan and K-1 in recent memory.