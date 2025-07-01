Payton Talbott on First Loss: ‘If the Ref Wasn’t There, He Would’ve Killed Me’

ByCraig Pekios
Payton Talbott didn’t take his first career loss lightly.

Talbott delivered another impressive performance inside the Octagon at UFC 317, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Felipe Lima in Las Vegas. But just six months ago, the Nevada native suffered his first setback as a professional fighter, coming up short against Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311.

gettyimages 2222946964 612x612 1

Looking back on the loss during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Talbott revealed that the defeat weighed heavily on his mind, even impacting his ability to train.

“I didn’t take it lightly. I lost the fight, and just on a primitive level, if the ref wasn’t in there and it was me and him, like, he would have killed me. And I don’t take that lightly. It’s deep. It kept me up late at night, had trouble coming to terms with that. I used that to fuel a lot of my training.

“It actually took me quite a while to get back to training because I had really bad vertigo episodes for about a month or two after the fight. Once I got that fully healed, that was my main motivator for training, and it actually helped out a lot.”

Payton Talbott has the makings of a future world champion

Losing can be a hard pill to swallow for some fighters, but what truly matters is how you respond to the loss.

Needless to say, Talbott reacted like any world-class athlete would — putting on a dominant display in his next outing and getting his hand raised once again. What’s next for the 26-year-old standout remains to be seen, but 11 fights into his career, it’s clear that Talbott has all the makings of a future world champion.

gettyimages 2222947060 612x612 1

