Luis Hernandez on Viral Sean Strickland Clash: ‘This Is Entertainment – I’m a Cop, I’ve Seen Worse’

The last thing MMA fighter Luis Hernandez expected was to get punched in the face by Sean Strickland following his most recent trip to the cage.

Hernandez improved to 6-0 at Tuff-N-Uff 145 with a second-round submission victory over Miles Hunsinger in a middleweight bout. After cinching in a guillotine choke during the fight-ending sequence, Hernandez turned his attention toward Hungsinger’s corner, shouting something and sticking his tongue out.

Once Hunsinger tapped out, Hernandez’s celebration included a whole lot of trash-talking and a Degeneration X inspired crotch chop directed at the opposing team, which included Strickland and Chris ‘Action Man’ Curtis.

Infuriated, both Strickland and Curtis entered the cage and charged at Hernandez. ‘Tarzan’ ended up throwing a couple of punches during the incident, which has since exploded on social media.

😤 Luis Hernandez stays undefeated with a Round 2 guillotine choke submission over Miles Hunsinger at #TNU145!

The Miami prospect made a statement — both in the cage and on the mic, calling out Sean Strickland post-fight 🔥#MMA | #FutureStarsOfMMA | #UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/onhk1U5N9b — Tuff-N-Uff MMA (@tuffnuff) June 29, 2025

Offering his take on the encounter, Hernandez shrugged the whole thing off.

“I was not expecting that at all,” Hernandez told MMA Fighting. “I was laughing, I was having a good time—honestly, I was just enjoying the moment. When Strickland came at me, I was like, ‘What’s going on here? Is this a reality TV show?’ It escalated so fast, but I was still smiling. I’m a cop, I deal with real situations every day. This was nothing compared to what I face at work. “I just wanted to have fun in the cage, and I wasn’t expecting it to go that far. I don’t want anything to happen to Sean or Chris; I hope the commission doesn’t punish them. This is entertainment, and we’re all professionals. If anything, I’d love to fight them in the UFC, sanctioned, for money.”

Luis Hernandez is still open to training with Sean Strickland

In the end, Hernandez holds no ill will toward Strickland or Curtis. In fact, ‘The Stache’ is even open training alongside the two UFC stars at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.