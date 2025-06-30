PFL Africa Expands Johannesburg Card with Four New Bouts Ahead of August 9 Event

The PFL has announced the addition of four new bouts to its upcoming PFL Africa event, set for August 9, 2025, at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event will feature top mixed martial arts talent from across the continent, with the spotlight on the Welterweight and Featherweight divisions as the inaugural tournament advances toward crowning the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

Top African MMA Talent to Clash as PFL Africa Adds Four Bouts for Johannesburg Event

Among the newly announced matchups, fans will see Democratic Republic of Congo’s British Boloyang (3-1) face off against Cameroon’s undefeated Octave Ayinda (5-0) in a Welterweight First Round bout. Another Welterweight contest will pit Burkina Faso’s Sanon Sadeck (7-2) against Guinea-Bissau’s Yabna N’tchala (11-2-1), showcasing a clash of West African standouts.

In the Featherweight division, Nigeria’s Wasi Adeshina (7-3) will take on DRC’s Jean Jacques Lubaya (9-1), while South Africa’s undefeated Elbert Steyn (3-0) meets Morocco’s Abderahman Errachidy (4-1).

The main event of the evening will be a Featherweight First Round bout between Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme (6-1) and Guinea’s Mohamed Camara (5-2-1), highlighting two of West Africa’s best fighters. The co-main event features Angola’s Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1), fresh off a successful PFL debut, against Gambia’s Ibrahima Mané (14-5) in a Welterweight First Round contest. Additional matchups and alternates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Featherweight First Round Main Event: Patrick Ocheme (6-1) vs. Mohamed Camara (5-2-1)

Welterweight First Round Co-Main Event: Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1) vs. Ibrahima Mané (14-5)

Welterweight First Round Bout: British Boloyang (3-1) vs. Octave Ayinda (5-0)

Welterweight First Round Bout: Sanon Sadeck (7-2) vs. Yabna N’tchala (11-2-1)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Wasi Adeshina (7-3) vs. Jean Jacques Lubaya (9-1)

Featherweight First Round Bout: Elbert Steyn (3-0) vs. Abderahman Errachidy (4-1)

A total of 32 fighters from 15 African nations will compete across four divisions at PFL Africa events throughout 2025, part of the league’s ambitious push to establish itself as the continent’s premier MMA platform. The inaugural PFL Africa event is scheduled for July 19 in Cape Town, South Africa, with the Johannesburg event marking the second stop on the tournament circuit.